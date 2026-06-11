Advertisement

Barcelona announce bid to host Champions League final

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:11 - 11 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
LaLiga giants Barcelona have announced plans to host the Champions League final
Advertisement

Barcelona has teamed up with city leaders and local officials to bring the biggest game in European football to their hometown.

Advertisement

The club has officially sent its final paperwork to UEFA, entering a big competition to win the rights to host the highly anticipated 2029 UEFA Champions League Final.

Teamwork Behind the Big Plan for Barcelona

The application is a joint effort that brings together FC Barcelona, the Barcelona City Council, the Government of Catalonia, and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Advertisement

The official paperwork covers all the rules, technical needs, and legal promises that UEFA asks for to consider a host bid for the Champions League.

By submitting these strong guarantees, the whole group wants to prove that the city and the stadium are completely ready to handle a massive sports event, which will bring tons of tourists and global attention straight to the area.

A Brand New Look for Europe's Biggest Stadium

The main reason Barcelona thinks they can win is the massive makeover happening right now at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The stadium is being completely rebuilt to make it one of the most modern, high-tech, and beautiful sports venues in the world. UEFA has always rated this stadium as a top-tier venue, and it is still the largest football stadium in Europe by total seating capacity.

Advertisement

Club bosses believe the new upgrades will create the perfect stage for the final. Now that the papers are in, UEFA will look at all the different ideas from other cities and make a final choice by the end of this year.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Barcelona Champions League
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Barcelona announce bid to host Champions League final
Football
11.06.2026
Barcelona announce bid to host Champions League final
Nwabali reacts to Okoye taking the number-one positionNwabali reacts to Okoye taking the number-one position
Super Eagles
11.06.2026
‘It's not everybody that will keep’ - Nwabali reacts to Okoye taking the number-one position
2026 FIFA World Cup: Mexico star breaks ex-Super Eagles forward record as Opabunmi stays behind Eto’o
2026 FIFA World Cup
11.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Mexico star breaks ex-Super Eagles forward record as Opabunmi stays behind Eto’o
2026 World Cup: South Africa’s Sithole and Zwane create disastrous 96-year record in Mexico loss
2026 FIFA World Cup
11.06.2026
2026 World Cup: South Africa’s Sithole and Zwane create disastrous 96-year record in Mexico loss
Indiscipline South Africa outclassed by Mexican host
2026 FIFA World Cup
11.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup – Indiscipline South Africa outclassed by Mexican host in chaotic opener
Iwobi expresses gratitude after 100th international cap
Super Eagles
11.06.2026
‘It is not easy’ - Iwobi expresses gratitude after 100th international cap for Nigeria