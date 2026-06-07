‘Ask Cristiano Ronaldo, ask Messi’ - Evra claims he would eat Yamal alive in his prime

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has made a confident declaration about how he would have handled Barcelona's teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, in his prime.

Yamal has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past two seasons, cementing his status as one of the world's most exciting talents.

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The Spanish winger has become a torment for defenders, using his dazzling footwork and pace to consistently outmanoeuvre his opponents.

The forward was instrumental in Barcelona’s back-to-back league titles and has risen from just being a youngster to a Ballon d’Or contender, which Rodri acknowledged.

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Evra makes bold claim about Yamal

Evra, who was one of Man United's best defenders during his playing days, believes he would have been more than a match for the young prodigy.

Speaking on ESPN UK, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, the former left-back didn't hold back.

Patrice Evra, Man United legend || Imago

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"I'm sorry, Lamine, I love you very much, I like you a lot, you are a crack in one-vs-one situations, but in my prime, I would have eaten you alive," Evra stated.

"Ask Cristiano Ronaldo, ask Messi, ask other players when they faced me. I am not a good friend."

During his playing days, Evra was renowned for his strength, athleticism, and tenacity, making him a formidable opponent for even the most skilled wingers.

Lamine Yamal is one of the highest-paid footballer at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO

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However, his track record against Barcelona adds a layer of irony to his comments. Evra played in five UEFA Champions League finals and lost four.

The French legend played against Barcelona twice with Manchester United, once with Juventus and once with Monaco and lost on all four occasions.