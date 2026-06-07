Advertisement

‘Ask Cristiano Ronaldo, ask Messi’ - Evra claims he would eat Yamal alive in his prime

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 15:50 - 07 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Evra claims he would eat Yamal alive
Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has made a confident declaration about how he would have handled Barcelona's teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, in his prime.
Advertisement

Yamal has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past two seasons, cementing his status as one of the world's most exciting talents. 

Advertisement

The Spanish winger has become a torment for defenders, using his dazzling footwork and pace to consistently outmanoeuvre his opponents.

The forward was instrumental in Barcelona’s back-to-back league titles and has risen from just being a youngster to a Ballon d’Or contender, which Rodri acknowledged.

Advertisement

Evra makes bold claim about Yamal

Evra, who was one of Man United's best defenders during his playing days, believes he would have been more than a match for the young prodigy.

Speaking on ESPN UK, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, the former left-back didn't hold back.

Patrice Evra, Man United legend || Imago
Patrice Evra, Man United legend || Imago
Advertisement

"I'm sorry, Lamine, I love you very much, I like you a lot, you are a crack in one-vs-one situations, but in my prime, I would have eaten you alive," Evra stated. 

"Ask Cristiano Ronaldo, ask Messi, ask other players when they faced me. I am not a good friend."

During his playing days, Evra was renowned for his strength, athleticism, and tenacity, making him a formidable opponent for even the most skilled wingers. 

Lamine Yamal is one of the highest-paid footballer at the 2026 World Cup
Lamine Yamal is one of the highest-paid footballer at the 2026 World Cup | IMAGO
Advertisement

However, his track record against Barcelona adds a layer of irony to his comments. Evra played in five UEFA Champions League finals and lost four.

The French legend played against Barcelona twice with Manchester United, once with Juventus and once with Monaco and lost on all four occasions. 

In each of those finals, Lionel Messi played a pivotal role, often operating in areas that put him in direct opposition to Evra.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Lamine Yamal Patrice Evra Barcelona Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Hugo Broos laments a terrible trip, saying they arrived 2am as the Bafana Bafana of South Africa gets a point against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a World Cup qualifier.
Football
07.06.2026
‘Worst team ever’ — Reactions as raging fans attack South Africa after shock Jamaica result
Super Eagles clash very important for us — Portugal star Nelson Semedo
Football
07.06.2026
Super Eagles clash very important for us — Portugal star Nelson Semedo
Lamine Yamal is one of the highest-paid footballer at the 2026 World Cup
Football
07.06.2026
He is touched by God — Spain coach compares Yamal to Messi
Gordon reveals details of conversation with Rashford
Football
07.06.2026
Gordon reveals details of conversation with Rashford
2026 World Cup: Incoming Man United star earns late Brazil call-up
2026 FIFA World Cup
07.06.2026
2026 World Cup: Incoming Man United star earns late Brazil call-up
Neymar copies Michael Jordan in cryptic pre-World Cup message to Brazil fans
Football
07.06.2026
Neymar copies Michael Jordan in cryptic pre-World Cup message to Brazil fans