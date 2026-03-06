Ashleigh Plumptre criticises CAF over WAFCON 2026 Postponement

Ashleigh Plumptre has condemned CAF’s last-minute postponement of WAFCON 2026.

Ashleigh Plumptre has strongly criticised the decision to postpone the 2026 edition of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, describing the move as unfair to women’s football in Africa.

Ashleigh Plumptre celebrates Nigeria's goal against Benin Republic. (Photo Credit: Falcons/X)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed on Thursday that the tournament would be moved from its original dates of March 17–April 3 to July 25–August 16, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

What Plumptre said

Speaking in a video interview shared by BBC Sport, the Super Falcons defender expressed frustration with the late decision.

“It just wouldn’t happen for other tournaments in women’s football and especially in men’s football,” Plumptre said.

“This has been a big deal for many teams. Many have not even played in the Afcon before, never mind having the chance to qualify for a World Cup,” she explained.

