Arsenal’s Gyokeres now behind only Henry and Alexis after successful debut season

The Gunners are watching their Premier League title slip away, but they can rejoice in Viktor Gyokeres' superb debut season

Arsenal’s title push may be wobbling, but one bright spark continues to shine through the Gunners’ chaos.

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Viktor Gyökeres is quietly putting together a debut season that places him among some of the club’s greatest modern forwards.

Gyokeres joins elite Arsenal company

Viktor Gyökeres reached another milestone despite Arsenal’s disappointing 2-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

The Swedish striker converted a powerful penalty to briefly bring the Gunners level, taking his tally to 18 goals in all competitions this season. That return now places him third on the list of highest-scoring debut campaigns in Arsenal’s Premier League era.

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Talk about elite company... 🤝



18 - Viktor Gyokeres' equaliser against Bournemouth was his 18th goal (all competitions) this season - only Thierry Henry in 1999-00 (26) and Alexis Sanchez in 2014-15 (25) scored more in their debut campaign with Arsenal in the Premier League era… pic.twitter.com/aGj4x7Uc6c — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 11, 2026

Only club legend Thierry Henry, who netted 26 goals in 1999/2000, and Alexis Sánchez, who scored 25 in 2014/15, have managed more in their first seasons at the club.

For Gyökeres, it’s a statement of intent. In a campaign filled with ups and downs for Arsenal, he has emerged as a consistent attacking outlet, delivering goals when they’ve needed them most.

Arsenal stumble as title race tightens

While Gyökeres continues to impress individually, Arsenal’s collective form has taken a worrying dip. The defeat to Bournemouth marked their third consecutive domestic loss, following earlier setbacks in both the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

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Goals from Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott sealed the win for the visitors, leaving Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes hanging in the balance.

Despite still holding a nine-point lead over Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s side have two games in hand and a crucial clash at the Etihad Stadium still to come.