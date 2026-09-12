Arsenal's Gabriel reveals plans for future penalties after UCL final miss

The Brazilian defender's miss ended Arsenal's hopes of a first-ever Champions League victory

Gabriel Magalhaes has revealed he remains ready to take penalties for Arsenal despite his costly miss in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

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The Brazilian defender has refused to let that disappointment define his season, insisting he would happily step up again if Arsenal need him from the spot.

Gabriel refuses to hide after PSG penalty miss

Gabriel’s missed penalty came during Arsenal’s Champions League final defeat to PSG, leaving the defender with a painful memory from the biggest match of the club season.

However, rather than allowing the setback to affect his confidence, the Arsenal star has taken a different view of the experience and remains grateful for the opportunity to have played such a significant role.

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“I couldn't let a single missed penalty erase everything I'd achieved during the season.

“So, I just thank God for the opportunity to have been there in that moment, it's part of the football.

“But I'm definitely eager for another chance, if it happens again, I'll be there, and if I have to take the penalty, I'll take it. So, that's it.”

That response underlines Gabriel’s determination to move forward rather than dwell on one difficult moment. For a defender who has become a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s side, the Champions League final miss will be remembered, but it will not dictate his approach to future opportunities.

Arsenal star ready to step up again

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Gabriel is unlikely to become one of Arsenal’s regular penalty takers given the presence of established options such as Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard.

Yet his willingness to take responsibility again could prove valuable if the situation arises, particularly in a high-pressure match where Arsenal need someone prepared to accept the challenge.

The Brazilian has effectively drawn a line under the disappointment and made his position clear: if another penalty comes his way, he will not be hiding.