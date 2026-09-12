Advertisement

Arsenal's Gabriel reveals plans for future penalties after UCL final miss

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:29 - 12 September 2026
Gabriel Magalhães missed his penalty in the UCL final | IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
The Brazilian defender's miss ended Arsenal's hopes of a first-ever Champions League victory
Advertisement

Gabriel Magalhaes has revealed he remains ready to take penalties for Arsenal despite his costly miss in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisement

The Brazilian defender has refused to let that disappointment define his season, insisting he would happily step up again if Arsenal need him from the spot.

Gabriel refuses to hide after PSG penalty miss

Gabriel’s missed penalty came during Arsenal’s Champions League final defeat to PSG, leaving the defender with a painful memory from the biggest match of the club season.

However, rather than allowing the setback to affect his confidence, the Arsenal star has taken a different view of the experience and remains grateful for the opportunity to have played such a significant role.

Advertisement

“I couldn't let a single missed penalty erase everything I'd achieved during the season.

“So, I just thank God for the opportunity to have been there in that moment, it's part of the football.

“But I'm definitely eager for another chance, if it happens again, I'll be there, and if I have to take the penalty, I'll take it. So, that's it.”

That response underlines Gabriel’s determination to move forward rather than dwell on one difficult moment. For a defender who has become a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s side, the Champions League final miss will be remembered, but it will not dictate his approach to future opportunities.

Arsenal star ready to step up again

Advertisement

Gabriel is unlikely to become one of Arsenal’s regular penalty takers given the presence of established options such as Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard.

Yet his willingness to take responsibility again could prove valuable if the situation arises, particularly in a high-pressure match where Arsenal need someone prepared to accept the challenge.

The Brazilian has effectively drawn a line under the disappointment and made his position clear: if another penalty comes his way, he will not be hiding.

For Gabriel, the next opportunity could therefore become a chance to rewrite the memory of the Champions League final rather than remain defined by it.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
WATCH: Shock as Ashleigh Plumptre clashes fiercely with Super Falcons icon Asisat Oshoala
Football
13.09.2026
WATCH: Shock as Ashleigh Plumptre clashes fiercely with Super Falcons icon Asisat Oshoala
Former Super Eagles star reveals how his father saved him from bankruptcy at 27
Football
13.09.2026
Former Super Eagles star reveals how his father saved him from bankruptcy at 27
WATCH: Pure Sorcery - Ridiculous Chukwueze pass that HELPED rescue Ruben Amorim from disaster
Football
13.09.2026
WATCH: Pure Sorcery - Ridiculous Chukwueze pass that HELPED rescue Ruben Amorim from disaster
Amorim delighted with on-fire Super Eagles star Chukwueze
Football
13.09.2026
Amorim delighted with on-fire Super Eagles star Chukwueze
Arteta slams referee penalty call
Premier League
13.09.2026
‘This cannot happen’ - Arteta slams referee penalty call in Arsenal's away win over Sunderland
Maresca wary of Man United style of play
Premier League
13.09.2026
‘It’s quite clear’ - Maresca wary of Man United style of play, calls them long-ball merchants