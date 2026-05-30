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Arsenal vs PSG: Gunners star aiming to dethrone Super Eagles legend Kanu

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 11:10 - 30 May 2026
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Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu could finally be dethroned after 31 years
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England U19 international Max Dowman is in prime contention to etch his name into the footballing history books on Saturday evening when Arsenal face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final.

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The highly anticipated showpiece at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest could see a long-standing European record shattered by one of England's brightest teenage talents.

Kanu’s 31-year-old landmark on the line

Dowman has been officially named in Arsenal's travelling squad for the final and is widely expected to be included in manager Mikel Arteta's matchday roster.

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At just 16 years and 150 days old, the sensational midfielder will become the youngest player ever to win the UEFA Champions League should the Gunners manage to dethrone the defending French champions.

A victory for the North London side would see Dowman eclipse a historic 31-year-old record currently held by Nigerian football legend Nwankwo Kanu. The iconic Super Eagles forward lifted the coveted trophy with Ajax Amsterdam in 1995 at the age of 18 years and 296 days.

During that memorable final in Vienna, Kanu came off the bench to replace Clarence Seedorf with 36 minutes remaining, helping the Dutch giants secure a famous 1-0 victory over AC Milan.

That legendary Ajax team actually produced three of the youngest players to ever win the competition, with final match-winner Patrick Kluivert ranking second on the all-time list at 18 years and 327 days.

Arsenal's serial record-breaker aiming for more

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Dowman is certainly no stranger to rewriting football history books after a sensational start to life as an Arsenal player.

The prestigious Hale End Academy graduate has enjoyed an astronomical breakout campaign, previously becoming the youngest player to start a match and the youngest goalscorer in English Premier League history after finding the net against Everton.

On the continent, the teenage prodigy has further enhanced his burgeoning reputation by setting new benchmarks as both the youngest player to ever feature in the senior UEFA Champions League and the youngest goalscorer in the UEFA Youth League.

As Arsenal chases its first-ever European crown in Budapest, all eyes will be on the bench to see if Dowman can take the pitch and permanently dethrone Kanu.

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