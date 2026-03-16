Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction and betting tips: Gunners looking to make home advantage count

This Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash at the Emirates Stadium is perfectly poised following a dramatic 1-1 draw in Germany last week.

Arsenal (1st in PL) enter this tie with a nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League after a 2-0 win over Everton.

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The Gunners have been solid all season, but Mikel Arteta must balance his squad with the EFL Cup final against Manchester City looming this Sunday.

Bayer Leverkusen (6th in Bundesliga) proved their resilience by holding the Gunners to a stalemate and followed it up with a gutsy 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich.

Under Kasper Hjulmand, Die Werkself have become specialists in frustrating elite opposition, and having already stunned Manchester City away from home this season, they arrive in London with no fear.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary Tip Arsenal to Win 1.31 High Value Bet Arsenal to Win & Both Teams to Score 2.90 Medium Corner Tip Over 9.5 Corners 1.69 High

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*Odds are via SportyBet and correct at the time of posting

Arsenal to Win

The Emirates effect is expected to be the deciding factor here. Arsenal have won six consecutive home matches and finished the league phase with a perfect 100% record.

While Leverkusen were disciplined in the first leg, Arsenal’s ability to grind out results, as seen in their late victory over Everton, makes them heavy favorites.

The Gunners should have enough quality to bypass a Leverkusen side that has won just once in their last six outings.

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Arsenal to Win & Both Teams to Score

While we expect an Arsenal victory, a clean sheet is far from certain. Leverkusen have already proven they can score on English soil this season and have found the net in four of their last six matches.

Arsenal’s defense will be missing the indispensable Jurrien Timber, and with Mikel Arteta likely managing his backline ahead of the cup final, Leverkusen's verticality could exploit a momentary lapse.

All three previous competitive meetings between these sides have seen both teams find the net.

Over 9.5 Match Corners

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This is a high-probability statistical play. Arsenal average nearly 7.0 corners per match at the Emirates this season, frequently forcing deflections through their relentless high press and wide play from Bukayo Saka.

Leverkusen’s 3-4-3 system under Hjulmand is equally proactive in wide areas, and they will likely rely on set-pieces to alleviate pressure.

Given the do-or-die nature of a second leg where the aggregate is level, expect sustained offensive pressure from both sides to drive the corner count into double figures.

Predicted lineups

Arsenal (4-3-3)

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Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Eze; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

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Arteta confirmed Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber are definitely out. Leandro Trossard is available after a minor knock, while Mikel Merino remains a long-term absentee.

16-year-old sensation Max Dowman is expected to be an impact sub following his historic goal against Everton.

Bayer Leverkusen (3-4-3)

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Blaswich; Andrich, Quansah, Tapsoba; Poku, Palacios, Garcia, Grimaldo; Terrier, Maza, Schick

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