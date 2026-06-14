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Arsenal legend Henry apologises to Nigerians

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 06:53 - 14 June 2026
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Thierry Henry played 123 times for France, scoring 51 goals | Imago
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has been forced to apologise to Nigerians following recent comments
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French football icon Thierry Henry has moved swiftly to address the intense global backlash surrounding comments he made regarding Nigeria's national team kit during a live World Cup broadcast.

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The legendary striker issued a heartfelt clarification to passionate African supporters after an on-screen joke was widely interpreted as a sign of disrespect.

Punditry Banter Triggers Widespread Social Backlash

The unexpected controversy erupted inside the Los Angeles Stadium during the United States' commanding 4-1 victory over Paraguay, where Henry was working as a high-profile television pundit.

Popular American internet personality IShowSpeed appeared on set sporting a hybrid outfit consisting of a USA jersey paired with iconic Nigerian Super Eagles shorts, prompting Thierry Henry to jokingly label the mismatched gear as "bad luck" just as Paraguay happened to score a consolation goal.

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The brief comedic exchange instantly went viral across social media platforms, drawing fierce criticism from millions of Nigerian fans who felt the statement was an unprovoked insult directed at a proud footballing nation.

Absolute Respect Maintained for the Super Eagles

Recognising the growing severity of the online anger, the former Arsenal captain explicitly clarified that his light-hearted commentary was purely a fashion critique about breaking up a matching uniform set.

The Frenchman emphasised his deep personal affection for the West African nation and its massive diaspora of Premier League supporters, stating: "I was just having a little joke, not that Nigeria is bad luck, and I even said I love Naija.

“I have mad respect for Nigeria and the people there, and a lot of Arsenal fans. Don’t misunderstand stuff. Nigeria is never bad luck."

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The intense sensitivity surrounding the remark was undoubtedly amplified by the Super Eagles' painful consecutive absences from the tournament, leaving local fans protective of their prestigious international footballing heritage.

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