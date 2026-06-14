Arsenal legend Henry apologises to Nigerians

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has been forced to apologise to Nigerians following recent comments

French football icon Thierry Henry has moved swiftly to address the intense global backlash surrounding comments he made regarding Nigeria's national team kit during a live World Cup broadcast.

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The legendary striker issued a heartfelt clarification to passionate African supporters after an on-screen joke was widely interpreted as a sign of disrespect.

Punditry Banter Triggers Widespread Social Backlash

The unexpected controversy erupted inside the Los Angeles Stadium during the United States' commanding 4-1 victory over Paraguay, where Henry was working as a high-profile television pundit.

Popular American internet personality IShowSpeed appeared on set sporting a hybrid outfit consisting of a USA jersey paired with iconic Nigerian Super Eagles shorts, prompting Thierry Henry to jokingly label the mismatched gear as "bad luck" just as Paraguay happened to score a consolation goal.

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The brief comedic exchange instantly went viral across social media platforms, drawing fierce criticism from millions of Nigerian fans who felt the statement was an unprovoked insult directed at a proud footballing nation.

Absolute Respect Maintained for the Super Eagles

Recognising the growing severity of the online anger, the former Arsenal captain explicitly clarified that his light-hearted commentary was purely a fashion critique about breaking up a matching uniform set.

The Frenchman emphasised his deep personal affection for the West African nation and its massive diaspora of Premier League supporters, stating: "I was just having a little joke, not that Nigeria is bad luck, and I even said I love Naija.

“I have mad respect for Nigeria and the people there, and a lot of Arsenal fans. Don’t misunderstand stuff. Nigeria is never bad luck."

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