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‘Arsenal is not humble, London is Blue’ — New York Knicks star Josh Hart trolls Gunners after UCL disappointment

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 11:19 - 05 June 2026
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Arsenal's UEFA Champions League final loss to PSG has made them the laughing stock of football and now basketball circles
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New York Knicks forward Josh Hart has brutally poked fun at Arsenal following their heartbreaking collapse in the UEFA Champions League final.

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The Gunners' recent continental disappointment, losing a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout to Paris Saint-Germain after a 1-1 deadlock in Budapest, evidently provided the basketball star with plenty of ammunition during his recent championship media duties.

Hart Unleashes Heavy Football Banter at Media Day

Speaking at the Frost Bank Centre during a high-profile media session ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, the outspoken Knicks forward was asked a soccer question to round out his press availability.

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Hart, a vocal Chelsea supporter, gleefully seized the opportunity to target Arsenal’s historic struggles on the grandest European stage.

“Arsenal is not humble because—Have they ever won a Champions League?” Hart questioned with a smirk. “How long have they been around? They never won that? Okay. London’s blue, never red. Up to Chelsea.”

Balancing Title Banter with Historic On-Court Exploits

Hart's playful locker-room antagonism comes right on the heels of a historic personal milestone on the hardwood. During a grueling Game 1 victory over the Spurs, the energetic forward clocked 27 minutes of action, logging three points, 15 rebounds, six assists, four steals, and a block to lead the Knicks to a vital 1-0 series lead. The breathtaking stat line solidified Hart as the first player in NBA history to record at least 15 rebounds, six assists, and four steals in a playoff game while playing under 30 minutes.

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His relentless hustle proved to be the ultimate catalyst for the Knicks, providing essential baseline cover while Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson executed a dominant second-half comeback to overwhelm the Spurs. Armed with a historic record on the court and a brand new set of bragging rights over North London fans off it, Hart heads into the rest of the championship series with his confidence sitting at an all-time high.

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