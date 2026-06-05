‘Arsenal is not humble, London is Blue’ — New York Knicks star Josh Hart trolls Gunners after UCL disappointment

Arsenal's UEFA Champions League final loss to PSG has made them the laughing stock of football and now basketball circles

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart has brutally poked fun at Arsenal following their heartbreaking collapse in the UEFA Champions League final.

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The Gunners' recent continental disappointment, losing a dramatic 4-3 penalty shootout to Paris Saint-Germain after a 1-1 deadlock in Budapest, evidently provided the basketball star with plenty of ammunition during his recent championship media duties.

Hart Unleashes Heavy Football Banter at Media Day

Speaking at the Frost Bank Centre during a high-profile media session ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, the outspoken Knicks forward was asked a soccer question to round out his press availability.

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Hart, a vocal Chelsea supporter, gleefully seized the opportunity to target Arsenal’s historic struggles on the grandest European stage.

‘Arsenal is not humble. They’ve never won a Champions League, and they’ve been around for how long? Yeh, ok. London is Blue, Up The Chels.’@joshhart you legend pic.twitter.com/F1PGssror6 — amadí (@amadoit__) June 4, 2026

“Arsenal is not humble because—Have they ever won a Champions League?” Hart questioned with a smirk. “How long have they been around? They never won that? Okay. London’s blue, never red. Up to Chelsea.”

Balancing Title Banter with Historic On-Court Exploits

Hart's playful locker-room antagonism comes right on the heels of a historic personal milestone on the hardwood. During a grueling Game 1 victory over the Spurs, the energetic forward clocked 27 minutes of action, logging three points, 15 rebounds, six assists, four steals, and a block to lead the Knicks to a vital 1-0 series lead. The breathtaking stat line solidified Hart as the first player in NBA history to record at least 15 rebounds, six assists, and four steals in a playoff game while playing under 30 minutes.

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