Arsenal close in on £34 million transfer for Club Brugge winger Tzolis

Arsenal are reportedly exploring a deal to sign Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, with a potential transfer fee estimated at around £34 million.

Tzolis has been in sensational form since joining the Belgian Pro League side from Fortuna Düsseldorf in 2024 for a fee of less than £6 million.

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The versatile attacker, who primarily plays on the left wing, enjoyed a stellar 2025-26 campaign, scoring 22 goals and providing an impressive 29 assists across all competitions.

The Gunners are said to be looking to bolster their attacking options significantly this summer and have identified the Club Brugge winger.

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Arsenal want Tzolis

Manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andre Berta are aiming to revamp their forward line, with the futures of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus uncertain.

The potential signing of Tzolis is seen as a move to add quality depth to the squad rather than as an alternative to other targets.

His overall record for Club Brugge is remarkable, with 88 goal contributions in just 108 appearances.

Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis || Imago

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According to reports, any move for the 24-year-old Greek international would be independent of the club's ongoing pursuit of Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers.

Rogers also remains a key target for Arsenal, who are also considering other players, including Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White. However, they face stiff competition from clubs across Europe for these signatures.