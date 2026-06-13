Advertisement

Arsenal close in on £34 million transfer for Club Brugge winger Tzolis

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 08:05 - 13 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Arsenal close in on £34 million transfer for Tzolis
Arsenal are reportedly exploring a deal to sign Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, with a potential transfer fee estimated at around £34 million.
Advertisement

Tzolis has been in sensational form since joining the Belgian Pro League side from Fortuna Düsseldorf in 2024 for a fee of less than £6 million. 

Advertisement

The versatile attacker, who primarily plays on the left wing, enjoyed a stellar 2025-26 campaign, scoring 22 goals and providing an impressive 29 assists across all competitions.

The Gunners are said to be looking to bolster their attacking options significantly this summer and have identified the Club Brugge winger.

Advertisement

Arsenal want Tzolis

Manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andre Berta are aiming to revamp their forward line, with the futures of Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus uncertain. 

The potential signing of Tzolis is seen as a move to add quality depth to the squad rather than as an alternative to other targets.

His overall record for Club Brugge is remarkable, with 88 goal contributions in just 108 appearances. 

Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis || Imago
Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis || Imago
Advertisement

According to reports, any move for the 24-year-old Greek international would be independent of the club's ongoing pursuit of Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers. 

Rogers also remains a key target for Arsenal, who are also considering other players, including Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White. However, they face stiff competition from clubs across Europe for these signatures.

The report also mentioned that Arsenal made an enquiry for Juventus's 21-year-old talent Kenan Yildiz, but the Italian club has made it clear that the young forward is not for sale.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Christos Tzolis Club Brugge Arsenal
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
'We are ready' – Morocco captain Hakimi sends strong warning to Brazil
2026 FIFA World Cup
13.06.2026
'We are ready' – Morocco captain Hakimi sends strong warning to Brazil
2026 FIFA World Cup: England suffers major setback as training equipment is stolen
2026 FIFA World Cup
13.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: England suffers major setback as training equipment is stolen
2026 FIFA World Cup: Balogun jumps ahead of Mbappe, Messi, Yamal in Golden Ball race (Live Rankings)
2026 FIFA World Cup
13.06.2026
2026 FIFA World Cup: Balogun jumps ahead of Mbappe, Messi, Yamal in Golden Ball race (Live Rankings)
Maduka Okoye breaks the internet as World Cup fans discover Nigeria’s “handsome goalkeeper"
Lifestyle
13.06.2026
'My wife must not see this' - Maduka Okoye breaks the internet as World Cup fans discover Nigeria’s “handsome goalkeeper"
Mohamed Salah || Imago
Premier League
13.06.2026
Ex-Liverpool star claims Salah would still have left even if he knew Slot was leaving
Arsenal close in on £34 million transfer for Tzolis
Premier League
13.06.2026
Arsenal close in on £34 million transfer for Club Brugge winger Tzolis