Argentina vs Austria 2026 World Cup preview, team news, prediction and betting tips: Can Austria spring an upset?

Argentina play Austria on Monday at Dallas Stadium in a clash of teams who boast perfect starts in their World Cup campaigns.

Both teams are separated only by goal difference at the top of the group thanks to a 3-0 win over Algeria and a 3-1 victory over Jordan respectively.

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A win for either side would almost certainly secure a round-of-16 place, given that Jordan and Algeria each sit on zero points after one game.

Argentina vs Austria match preview

Lionel Messi will hope to lead Argentina to the knockouts of the 2026 World Cup on Monday, when his side take on Austria at Dallas Stadium.

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The 38-year-old delivered a hat-trick in the Algeria match and remains the driving force of a side capable of winning this tournament outright.

Lionel Messi becomes oldest and youngest goalscorer in Argentine history || Imago

He now needs to find the back of the net one more time to break Miroslav Klose's record for most goals at the World Cup (16), though qualification for the knockouts is far more important on Monday.

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Should Argentina finish first in their group, they would take on the runner-up of Group H in the round of 32, but all four of Saudi Arabia, Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde are currently level on one point.

Lionel Scaloni's side have almost been perfect over their last eight games, winning all of those matches while only failing to keep a clean sheet twice.

They have also now won six, drawn one and lost just one of their past eight competitive outings.

A triumph on Monday would be their eighth consecutive win at the World Cup, as many as they had in their prior 14 fixtures at the tournament.

Austria, meanwhile, are back at the World Cup for the first time since 1998, ending a 28-year absence after winning their UEFA qualifying group.

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Their 3-1 win over Jordan showed real attacking intent, with Marko Arnautovic converting from the spot and Romano Schmid adding a long-range goal to signal that this is not a side content to park the bus.

Austria have only conceded more than once in one of their last 18 matches, and they have scored at least two goals in four of their six most recent competitive fixtures.

Das Team are on the verge of qualifying for the knockouts of a World Cup tournament for the first time since 1982.

Argentina vs Austria head-to-head

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Argentina and Austria have met just twice in recorded history, both friendlies and both on Austrian soil.

The most recent was a 1-1 draw in May 1990, while the earlier encounter in May 1980 finished 5-1 to Argentina.

This is their first ever meeting at the World Cup, and Austria have only won one of their last ten matches against South American opposition (D4, L5).

Argentina vs Austria bet builder

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Selection Market Best odds Confidence Primary tip Over 2.5 goals 1.99 High Player prop Lionel Messi anytime goalscorer 1.96 Medium Double chance Austria to win or draw 2.30 Medium

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

Over 2.5 goals

Argentina are in superb form, with eight straight wins and seven clean sheets in the process. They have netted at least three goals in three of their last four games, and four of their last five have crossed 2.5 total goals.

Lionel Scaloni boasts one of the world’s best attacking lineups. Lautaro Martinez, Nico Paz and Julian Alvarez are their star names, alongside Messi. It would be a surprise to see them fail to score in this encounter.

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Austria have also been clinical in the final-third, with two of their last four matches have seen them score at least three goals. Those are the only two matches to have featured over 2.5 total goals in that span.

Neither side is expected to sit back. While Argentina are expected to control possession, Austria will target the Albiceleste during transitions and set-pieces.

Backing over 2.5 total goals offers clear value.

Lionel Messi anytime goalscorer

Messi marked his 200th international cap with a hat-trick against Algeria. It came exactly 20 years since his World Cup debut in 2006 against Serbia and Montenegro.

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He now sits level with the iconic Klose on 16 World Cup goals. One more and the record is his, at least for the time being, with Kylian Mbappe just two behind.

Featuring in a record sixth World Cup, Messi is leading Argentina’s charge for a successful title defence.

La Albiceleste are chasing back‑to‑back titles for the first time since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. At 38, Messi is still in his prime. Austria need to be at their best to keep him at bay.

Austria to win or draw

Austria have been transformed since dropping to Nations League B in March 2025. Their only defeat in 12 matches since was a 1-0 loss to Romania in World Cup qualifiers, and they have won the other 10.

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Rangnick’s men have two clean sheets in their last four games, and comfortably dispatched Jordan 3-1 in their opener. Jordan threatened occasionally, but Austria’s superior work rate and grit saw them through.

If their defence can keep Messi in check and take their chances in transition, another World Cup upset is on the cards.

Expect Austria to fight until the end, and backing them to pull a shocker here provides the best value of the three bets.

Argentina vs Austria team news

Argentina's team selection will be entirely focused on platforming Messi, so expect to see a midfield four of Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez and Thiago Almada stationed behind him.

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Gonzalo Montiel could be an option to play at right-back, but considering he is a doubt due to a hamstring issue, he may be rested in favour of Nahuel Molina.

Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez started in central defence against Algeria, and the pair always offer a good mix of aggression and progression.

Austria right-back Stefan Posch is a major doubt due to a broken jaw, and while he does not require surgery, it would be sensible to protect him by using Konrad Laimer in his place.

RB Leipzig teammates Nicolas Seiwald and Xaver Schlager will likely retain their spots in the middle of the pitch, and the duo may play behind number 10 Carney Chukwuemeka.

Sasa Kalajdzic led the frontline against Jordan, though he was brought off for Arnautovic at half time, so he will need to improve if he is to avoid a second consecutive substitution.

Argentina vs Austria predicted lineups

Argentina predicted XI (4-4-2)

E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Almada; Messi, La Martinez

Austria predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

A Schlager; Laimer, Lienhart, Alaba, Mwene; Seiwald, X Schlager; Schmid, Chukwuemeka, Sabitzer; Kalajdzic

Argentina vs Austria prediction

The game will probably be decided by whether Austria can keep Argentina’s forward line quiet in the first half-hour.

Argentina will look to use wide areas and play through a high defensive line, while Austria’s pressing approach under Helm could create isolated moments of danger on the counter.

Austria will almost certainly prove more difficult to break down than Algeria, though the genius of Messi may be enough to get the better of their defence.