Ademola Lookman told he's shameless for celebrating after Real Maddrid beat Atletico

Ademola Lookman's decision to mark his historic moment on social media has attracted mockery and criticism.

Super Eagles ace Ademola Lookman has attracted criticism for posting a picture of his goal celebration from the Madrid derby, despite the Rojiblancos suffering a 3-2 defeat.

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The 27-year-old scored the opener in the match to set Atletico Madrid on their way; however, a spirited Real Madrid side, keen on keeping pace with Barcelona in the LALIGA title race, fought back and clinched a 3-2 victory.

Lookman celebrates his historic moment

By sliding the ball past Andriy Lunin to give Atletico the lead, Lookman etched his name in the history books as the very first Nigeria international to ever score in the Madrid derby.

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Also, according to official Opta data, Lookman became the first Atlético Madrid player to score on his LALIGA Madrid derby debut since Luciano Vietto achieved the feat back in October 2015.

The strike also made the Super Eagles winger only the 8th Atlético Madrid player in the entire 21st century to find the back of the net on their derby debut.

Hence, despite the bitter defeat against his club’s topmost rival, Lookman took to social media to celebrate his goal, posting pictures of himself from the game.

What fans are saying

Fans on social media found Lookman’s decision unconventional. They believe that the Nigerian was wrong to celebrate his individual accomplishments after his team had lost a derby match.

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Your club, Atletico Madrid, lost the derby, and you posted this while celebrating. You must be a secret Real Madrid fan, Ade. Nice goal against the greatest club of all time by the way. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/2q3Js0qLKr — Bashir Ahmad, OON (@BashirAhmaad) March 23, 2026

The kind crash out wey i go crash out if my player post this thing after we lose 😂😂😂 https://t.co/MpjlGEhOCE — ODINAKA. El Toro. (@TheAjibolaGrey) March 23, 2026

You lost the game bro, be ashamed. https://t.co/HdMI6tyX59 — Natsu (@fcb_natsu) March 23, 2026

Imagine posting this after losing..😂😂😂

Well, people see scoring against a club like Madrid as prestige. https://t.co/pmZssPoGNh — ISee (@StacyE65279) March 23, 2026

Imagine a Real Madrid player posting this after a loss.



Losers are always losers. https://t.co/KwKtK4m5L2 — Haza🌟 (@HazaBlanco) March 23, 2026

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Haha he doesn't care if his team lost or not https://t.co/IkGRX48y18 — Darth Shrewd (@TheShrewdOpr) March 23, 2026