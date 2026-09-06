Super Eagles star Lookman slammed by ex-Arsenal player after San Mames blank

Ademola Lookman's performance for Atletico Madrid against Athletic Club was criticised by the former Gunner

Ademola Lookman endured a frustrating afternoon as Atlético Madrid suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao at the San Mamés.

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The Super Eagles forward struggled to influence proceedings before being substituted in the second half, drawing criticism from former Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson.

Lookman fails to make an impact

Lookman started the encounter but found himself largely frustrated as Athletic Bilbao dominated and eventually secured a convincing victory.

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The Nigerian managed only one shot during his time on the pitch and failed to complete a successful dribble before being replaced by youngster Arnau Ortiz in the second half.

Analysing the game on ESPN, Robson questioned Atlético’s lack of attacking creativity and their inability to produce the combinations needed to trouble the hosts.

“They didn't have the ability, individual brilliance, and combined effect of two or three players linking with each other to break Athletic Club down,” Robson said.

The former Arsenal midfielder then singled out Lookman for his lack of involvement, adding, “It was a poor second half performance. Lookman didn't really get involved in the game.”

Lookman searching for consistency

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The criticism will be particularly disappointing for Lookman, who had entered the fixture with renewed confidence following his first goal of the season.

The former Atalanta attacker found the net against Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, ending his wait for a goal after failing to score against Málaga and Villarreal.

However, his display at San Mamés represented a major step backwards as Atlético struggled to create openings and were ultimately punished by Athletic Bilbao.

For Lookman, the challenge now is to rediscover the spark that made him one of Europe’s most dangerous attackers at his best.