2026 World Cup: France should fear Spain, says Barcelona star Yamal
Spain sensation Lamine Yamal believes France should fear La Roja more than any other team as the European neighbors prepare to lock horns in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals.
The confident young winger insists that the reigning European champions have absolutely every reason to feel secure heading into the massive fixture.
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Spain booked their prestigious spot in the final four after successfully overcoming a difficult challenge against Belgium in their quarterfinal clash.
The victory has set up a tantalising, star-studded battle against Didier Deschamps’ formidable side, who secured their own passage into the semifinals earlier on Friday by stopping Morocco’s fairytale run with a 2-0 win.
The looming matchup is being billed globally as a true battle of titans, with a highly coveted spot in the World Cup final resting on the line.
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Speaking immediately after Spain's triumph, the 18-year-old Barcelona prodigy did not hesitate to remind the media of his nation's formidable recent track record against the French squad.
Underlining the immense level of self-belief vibrating through Luis de la Fuente’s camp, Yamal boldly claimed that past tournaments give La Roja a significant psychological advantage.
"I think that if France has to fear anyone, it's us, as we're the ones who have knocked them out before," the winger insisted.
Having established himself as one of the standout performers of this tournament, Yamal will once again be expected to play a crucial role as Spain aims to reach the global summit.