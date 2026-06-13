2026 World Cup: England's Three Lions reportedly robbed ahead of opening game

England's Three Lions were reportedly robbed in their Florida base ahead of their opening World Cup match

The England national football team have reportedly faced an unexpected security breach just days before their 2026 World Cup opener.

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Reports from the British press have confirmed that several pieces of critical team equipment were stolen during transit as the squad transferred from their pre-tournament base camp in Florida to their group-stage headquarters in Kansas City.

Audacious Heist Hits Team Van

The targeted theft took place while the cargo was being moved to the Swope Soccer Village training centre in Missouri, where manager Thomas Tuchel's squad is scheduled to settle in.

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According to details shared by journalists Craig Hope and Jack Gaughan, the thieves broke into a team transport vehicle and made off with a massive amount of personalised gear.

The stolen items include the custom-made boots of England's top star players, as well as essential training supplies.

In a bizarre twist, the thieves cleaned out almost the entire supply of official tournament footballs, leaving the backroom staff with just a single ball from the shipment.

Support Staff Scramble for Quick Fixes

The local Kansas City police department responded quickly to the incident and has already taken two suspects into custody for further questioning.

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While an internal investigation is underway alongside local transport companies, the English FA’s equipment managers face a race against time.

Backroom staff are scrambling to contact sportswear brands to rush replacement boots to the base camp before the team's scheduled training sessions begin this weekend.

This unexpected distraction adds to the unease around the Kansas City camp, following a separate shooting incident that took place just a few kilometres from the facility last week. Although no England personnel were involved in that event, the team's security plans are being highly scrutinised.