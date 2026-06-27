2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo's mother shares heartwarming message amid media criticism

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Maria Dolores shared a rousing message towards Portugal's World Cup ambitions.

Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, the protective and supportive mother of Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, has released a deeply emotional public message backing her son during his historic run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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What Dolores said

Known for her incredibly close relationship with Cristiano and her constant, vocal presence throughout his career milestones, Dolores took a moment to express her immense pride while passionately cheering on the national team.

"I am so proud that my son continues to make history," she shared. "I want to thank all the fans who have always stood by you. You give so much to the world... A kiss for you, my son. Your mom will always be by your side."

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"I also want to thank everyone for the respect they show him. Thank you to all the Portuguese fans. I send you my kisses. Football will always be in my heart, and in everyone’s. Go Portugal! Kisses."

Ronaldo silencing doubters in North America

Dolores's touching message of support coincides with her son spectacularly flipping the narrative surrounding his performances in North America.

Following a frustrating 1-1 opening draw against DR Congo, Ronaldo faced an intense wave of criticism from detractors who argued his presence was derailing Portugal's ambitions.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner

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silenced those critics in their second Group K match, scoring a lethal brace to secure a vital 2-0 victory over Uzbekistan. This ability to absorb pressure and immediately respond with elite performances has defined his entire legendary career.