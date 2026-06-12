2026 FIFA World Cup: Mbappe, Messi, Yamal, Kane and Bruno Fernandes compete for Golden Ball (Live Rankings)

Track the best players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Pulse Sports' live rankings.

Julián Quiñones and Lee Kang-in lead the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball live rankings

Kylian Mbappe is shooting for his first, while Lionel Messi could secure a historic third Golden Ball

Hwang In-Beom and Raul Jimenez also take spots in the LATEST top five

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup has kicked off, with several superstars, dwarf stars, and protostars in full luminosity, looking to outshine one another in pursuit of glory and the ultimate prize for their respective countries.

The World Cup is the purest playground for the biggest participants of the beautiful game. In the nearly 100-year history of the FIFA men's World Cup, there has never been a true "Cinderella" champion like Greece in Euro 2004 or Leicester City in the Premier League.

In the same vein, there has rarely been a left-field candidate for the World Cup Golden Ball; none since Salvatore Schillaci pipped Lothar Matthäus and Diego Maradona to the prize in 1990.

Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Diego Forlan, Zinedine Zidane, and Oliver Kahn have all won the prize this millennium. Consequently, the likeliest candidates to receive the gong this time around are Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Kane, and Messi, who could claim it for an incredible third time.

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Still, we at Pulse Sports intend to keep track of every single noteworthy performer in our live Power Rankings for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball race.

Julián Quiñones and Lee Kang-in currently lead the way with their performances, which spurred Mexico and South Korea to victories against South Africa and Czechia, respectively.

1. Julián Quiñones

Julián Quiñones' performance was probably worse than Lee Kang-in's or Hwang In-beom's. However, for awards, objective performance is only half the equation, made whole by subjective narrative, and no story is stronger than joining Siphiwe Tshabalala, Marcelo* and Yuri Gazinsky in the history books for scoring the opening goal of a World Cup as the host nation

Quiñones broke the deadlock inside nine minutes, setting the tone early. He scored 33 goals for Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League last season, winning the Golden Boot, and can hardly be accused of failing to replicate his club form for El Tri.

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