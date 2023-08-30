Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Super Eagles forward Peter Olayinka continued his lavish spree on his beautiful wife as she celebrated her 33rd birthday in style.

Nollywood actress and ex-beauty queen Yetunde Barnabas has received a multimillion property as a birthday gift from her husband and Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Peter Olayinka.

Pulse Sports reported earlier that the 27-year-old striker took to social media to celebrate his wife and mother of his child as she turned 33 in style today.

Olayinka penned a heartfelt message to the movie star via his Instagram page.

Yetunde Barnabas, a former beauty queen, actress, and model, is married to Peter Olayinka.

His message read: 'Happy birthday to the Queen of my heart, my soulmate, and my best friend. Your love has transformed my life and made me a better person. Thank you for being my everything and, I wish you every day filled with love, joy, happiness, and everything your heart desires.’

The Super Eagles star concluded his writeup with the message:

‘I LOVE you more than words can express, and I look forward to spending many more birthdays with you IYAWO MI.’

Yetunde Barnabas: Peter Olayinka gifts Nollywood actress multi-million naira birthday gift

Peter Olayinka and his wife Yetunde Barnabas| Photo Credit: Instagram(@olayinka_peter)

Yetunde Barnabas had shared stunning photos on her Instagram page, giving gratitude to God as she clocked 33.

The light-skinned Yoruba actress also received tons of well wishes and birthday messages from fans, friends and family after sharing glamorous photos from her birthday shoot.

However, the celebration didn’t stop there as Super Eagles striker Peter Olayinka also made sure to surprise his wife with an exotic gift on her special day.

Taking to her Instagram page minutes ago, Yetunde showed off the birthday gift she received from her husband.

Yetunde Barnabas| Photo Credit: Instagram(@yetundebarnabas)

The Crvena Zvezda striker gifted her a multimillion naira property for her business, for which she expressed gratitude to God, and prayed for more blessings while affirming her love for him once more.

The stunning actress and movie producer wrote: “Birthday Gift from Hubby.GOD is never too late ooo finally got my own place for my business. Can’t wait to put a finishing touch and show the outcome. GOD will continue to bless you my sugar Zaddy. @olayinka_peter Love you Baby”.

This would not be the first time that Peter Olayinka spoils his wife with exotic gifts.

The 27-year-old former Slavia Prague star has been known to consistently fly his beautiful wife out for vacations and lavishing her with expensive gifts.

The footballer showered her with exotic gifts on her birthday last year, before the Nollywood actress showed off a Range Rover Sport gift she got from the Nigeria international in December 2022.

Yetunde Barnabas received a Range Rover from her husband last December| Photo Credit: Instagram(@yetundebarnabas)

Peter Olayinka and Yetunde Barnabas have been married for two years and the duo have enjoyed a wonderful relationship.

The beautiful couple is blessed with a 1-year-old daughter named Gemma, who celebrated her birthday last month in a Barbie-themed exotic birthday party.