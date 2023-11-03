‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

Michelle Alozie shared a clip of herself social media disposing a flower gift from a mystery man.
Michelle Alozie is once more in the headlines over her recent gesture towards a secret admirer.
The 26-year-old Super Falcons of Nigeria star was spotted in a viral footage on social media, leaving fans guessing as to what is the relationship status of the Chicago-born winger.
Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star spotted trashing bouquet of flowers gifted to her by secret admirer
This week, a video emerged on the X platform, showing Alozie disposing a bouquet of roses in a trash can.
Alozie is understood to have received the romantic gift from a secret admirer.
However, the Nigeria international was not having any of it and seemingly recorded herself disposing the gift.
The clip has since triggered reactions from fans on social media, amid previous rumours of her sexuality.
One user wrote: ‘The hail wen Una dey hail this girl is getting into her head y’all need to chill out’
Another wrote: ‘And you went on to post it online? What a disgusting behaviour’
A third comment read: ‘This girl don dey do too much sef.’
Before another user wrote: ‘She’s doing too much for someone that missed that penalty 😒’
