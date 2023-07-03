Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Strictly Rich: Victor Osimhen teams up with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen, a star for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, is still quite popular on social media.

Even after a stellar campaign for Napoli, rumors continue to circulate regarding Osimhen's future.

The Nigerian, who scored the most goals in the most recent Serie A and helped Napoli win the Italian title, is the focus of various market rumors.

Osimhen and Cubana Chief Priest

Victor Osimhen rose to the top of the trends on social media on Monday, July 3, 2023.

At the party, Osimhen met with Cubana Chief Priest, and the two of them were spotted having a great time.

The "Celebrity Barman" or Cubana Chiefpriest is a well-known socialite in Nigeria who rose to fame a few years ago securing his position as one of the most sought-after show promoters in the nation.

Additionally featured in the viral video with Osimhen and a Cuban Chief Priest was billionaire Tony Elumelu.

Osimhen arrived in Nigeria a few weeks ago to unwind following a demanding season with Italian powerhouse Napoli, and he has been enjoying the time of his life ever since.

Osimhen in Lagos

Osimhen's video clips in Lagos, Nigeria, have become quite popular.

Additionally, he assisted the Super Eagles in securing a spot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast by scoring twice against Sierra Leone.

Osimhen posted several pictures of himself on social media while on vacation wearing a Napoli jersey from the 1987–1988 season.

The photos went viral after Osimhen shared them on his official social media accounts.

Osimhen is anticipated to return for preseason training in a few weeks, but Napoli has not yet provided any clarification over his future.

The 24-year-old was seen admiring the Olusosun neighborhood in Lagos, where he grew up, before paying a visit to schoolchildren.

Together with Super Eagles of Nigeria icon Ogenyi Onazi, he enjoyed playing the card game Whot.

