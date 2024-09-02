Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

A late goal by Flourish Sabastine gives the Falconets of Nigeria a 1-0 win against Korea Republic to start the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

The Falconets of Nigeria defeated Korea Republic 1–0 thanks to a spectacular late goal by Flourish Sabastine in Bogota, which also put the Falconets in a strong position to advance to the Round of 16 in the 11th FIFA U20 Women's World Cup.

In a match between two formidable teams that knew each other well, opportunities were few and far between.

Falconets 1-0 Korea

However, Nigeria had the better of the chances, especially in the second half that was played at the Estadio Metropolitano de Techo.

Forward Mary Lucky Mkpa was a determined individual who, with some accuracy, ought to have converted at least two of the opportunities to the Falconets

On the quarter-hour mark, the Asians—who had lost to Nigeria in a group phase match in the previous competition in Costa Rica by a single goal—nearly took the lead, but Shukurat Oladipowas able to make a crucial stop.

In the 28th minute, Nigerian goalkeeper Shukurat Bakare failed to save a pull-out attempt, allowing the Koreans to create a chance to score.

Just before the break, Myeyung's 22-yard free kick that shook the crossbar spared Nigeria's blushes.

Amina Bello and Sabastine had their attempts in the opposition box denied in the second half.

The breakthrough would come when substitute Sabastine cut the ball from the right side to strike the upright and roll into the net for the game's lone goal.

The Falconets' next game is a Wednesday night matchup at the same location against the three-time champion German team.

The Germans defeated Venezuela in their group opener and will be favorites to win against Nigeria.