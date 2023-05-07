Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

The PSG star who is still charged with rape has sent a Mother's Day message to his mom Sadia Mouh, while ignoring his estranged wife Hiba Abouk amid their divorce saga.

Achraf Hakimi has recently celebrated his mother, Sadia Mouh on Mother’s day.

The 24-year-old Paris Saint Germain star made the headlines last month over his imminent separation from his estranged wife, Hiba Abouk.

Abouk who is already legally separated from the Morocco international was reportedly stunned during the court proceedings after she allegedly found out through her lawyer that Hakimi has transferred all his assets to his mother’s name years ago, leaving the 36-year-old Spanish-Tunisian actress with little or nothing to part with in settlement negotiations.

PSG star Achraf Hakimi

However, Pulse Sports cannot verify the authenticity of this claim as neither Hakimi nor his wife, Hiba confirmed the report.

Hakimi who is currently charged with rape has now taken to social media to celebrate Mother’s day in his own special way.

The Best - Hakimi hails his mother Sadia Mouh in Mother’s Day message

The PSG wingback took to his social media earlier today to post a photo of himself and his famous mother, Sadia Mouh, with a lovely message on Mother’s day.

Achraf Hakimi sent a Mother's Day message to Sadia Mouh

Hakimi captioned the photo with a message that simply read: ‘Happy Mother's Day to the best! ‘ followed by a heart emoji.

Recall, that Pulse Sports reported that Sadia Mouh, already denied having any knowledge of her son registering his assets in her name amid the footballer’s divorce from Hiba Abouk.

Achraf Hakimi (R) and his mother Sadia Mouth at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Belgium and Morocco at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 27, 2022.

Mouh told Moroccan media exclusively that Hakimi had not disclosed anything to her about the situation, and that “If he has taken any action to protect himself, I'm unaware of it.”

Mouh also gave her full support to her son in the event that he did indeed register his assets under her name.

Hiba Abouk/Image via Getty

Meanwhile, the estranged wife of the Moroccan footballer celebrated Mother’s Day with her two sons, Amín (3) and Naim (1).

Hakimi did not send a message to the mother of his children, Hiba Abouk on Mother’s Day although the duo still follow each other on social media.

Hiba Abouk with her two children Naim and Amin/via Instagram

Abouk posted outdoor photos of her children and her kids, swimming while enjoying a holiday.

She captioned the post with a message that read:

‘Today is Mother's Day, and although I celebrate it every day, today we will do it harder!

‘Just spent a few days on vacation with the kids it's been wonderful. And everything he does with them is a WONDER.

‘Being a mother is undoubtedly the hardest job in the world, and it is also being home, sincerity, calm, surrender and love unconditionally (among many other things).

‘I thank life for giving me two beautiful and healthy children. And I am eternally grateful to my children, Amin and Naim, for choosing me to be their mother and making me happy every day. You are the most important thing in my life. For you whatever, I love you always 💘

‘CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL THE MOTHERS ❤️’.

Hiba Abouk recently opened up on her divorce after the rumours of the proceedings surrounding her settlement with Hakimi broke the internet last month.

Abouk also emphasized that amid her separation from the former Real Madrid star, her priority right now remains her children.

