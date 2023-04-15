Achraf Hakimi's mother: Who is this powerful woman that has gone viral amid the PSG star's divorce saga?

Sadia Mouth first rose to prominence when her footballer son kissed her after Morocco’s win over Spain in the Round of 16 during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Achraf Hakimi is undoubtedly one of the best wingbacks in world football.

The pacy and skilful Moroccan full-back has established himself through the years, having represented clubs like Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan and now, Paris Saint Germain.

However, the 24-year-old defender now faces one of the most challenging moments in his career.

Hakimi is facing a rape charge following the accusations by a 24-year-old lady. This incident has led to the crash of his marriage as his wife, Hiba Abouk, is seeking to divorce him in the aftermath of the allegations

Achraf Hakimi is close to separating from his wife after she filed for a divorce

The footballer and his wife, who are legally separated, are currently undergoing the process of finalizing their divorce.

However, an unconfirmed report has emerged that during the court proceedings, the estranged wife of the footballer found out through her lawyers that Hakimi’s bank accounts were empty as he had transferred all his money and assets to his mother’s name, leaving the Spanish Tunisian actress nothing to part with.

Pulse Sports cannot verify the authenticity of this claim as neither Hakimi nor his wife, Hiba confirmed the report.

In this article, we will be profiling Achraf Hakimi’s mother, who has gone viral again after the latest reports surrounding the PSG star’s divorce.

Who is Achraf Hakimi’s mother?

Achraf Hakimi and his mother Sadia Mouth celebrating after Morocco's win against Spain in the Qatar World Cup

Sadia Mouth is the mother of footballer Achraf Hakimi.

She first came to the limelight when she was pictured kissing her son after Morocco’s shock win over Spain in the Round of 16 stages at the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

Mouth resides in Madrid with her family as she and her husband are Morrocan immigrants who settled in Spain.

Achraf Hakimi with his family

However, she was born in Morocco, as was her husband Hassan Hakimi, before they moved to Spain.

In addition to Hakimi, Sadia has two other children, a son and a daughter.

Achraf Hakimi and his mother Sadia Mouth

Mouth has two grandchildren, both of whom are the children of Hakimi and his wife, Hiba Abouk, Amín (3) and Naim (1).

Sadia Mouth is known for steadfastly supporting her son during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar while Achraf Hakimi was on duty for the Morocco national team.

Achraf Hakimi celebrating with his mother after defeating Spain in the Round of 16 is everything ❤️🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/XPiBNtHpNc — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 6, 2022

She celebrated joyously with her son after he helped his nation record a famous victory against 2010 champions Spain in the Round of 16 stages of the competition.

Why did Achraf Hakimi will all his assets to his mother, Sadia Mouth?

chraf Hakimi (R) and his mother Sadia Mouth at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group F football match between Belgium and Morocco at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on November 27, 2022.

Unconfirmed reports claim that Hakimi had transferred all his assets and property to his mother’s name amid the ongoing process to divorce his wife Hiba Abouk.

Pulse Sports previously reported that Abouk and Hakimi have been legally separated for a while, prior to his recent rape allegations, but the pair’s divorce is yet to be formally concluded neither has it been made official.

If the report is true, then the reason why Hakimi would have made that gesture is believed to be due to unforeseen circumstances.

However, the veracity behind the report is yet to be ascertained.

Either way, his estranged wife Abouk, is not expected to struggle financially should the reports prove true as she has already made a decent career from modelling and acting.

Achraf Hakimi's family

PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi

Hassan Hakimi and Sadia Mouth are the parents of Morrocan football star Achraf Hakimi.

His father used to work as a street vendor, and his mother as a cleaning maid.

Achraf talked about their occupations in an interview in 2018 about his time at Borussia Dortmund.

He has a brother named Nabil Hakimi and a sister named Quidad Hakimi.

As per First Sportz, his brother works for Footfeel, a company that provides facilities and specialised functioning to football players.

Ouidad Hakimi, on the other side, is quite famous on Instagram, with over 659K followers.

She posts a lot about travelling and family, however, her occupation is yet to be ascertained.

