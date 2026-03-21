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Fulham vs Burnley: Cottagers escape Claret scare as Iwobi and teammates continue push for European qualification

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 18:23 - 21 March 2026
Cottagers escape Claret scare
Fulham recovered from an early goal in the second half to clinch a victory over relegation-threatened Burnley.
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The Cottagers' chances of qualifying for European football almost hit a stumbling block against the Clarets.

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With just eight points behind Liverpool before the game, the home team needed a win to close the gap in the league table.

They almost fumbled their chances but were able to recover and secure a 3-1 victory over Burnley at Craven Cottage.

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As it happened

Fulham made two changes to the side that started their 0-0 Premier League draw at Nottingham Forest last Sunday. Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey retain their spots, while Samuel Chukwueze was left on the bench.

Burnley, on the other hand, are unchanged from their 0-0 draw against Bournemouth in the English top flight a week ago.

The first half saw few chances created, with only one shot on target each from both teams going into the break.

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Raul Jimenez scores for Fulham || imago
Raul Jimenez scores for Fulham || imago

In the second half, Fulham created many chances to take the lead, but it was Burnley who struck first from Zian Flemming’s first-time shot.

However, with the pressure piled on Burnley by the home team, Josh King restored parity to get the Cottagers back into the game.

In the 73rd minute, Harry Wilson gave the host the lead before Raul Jimenez added the third from the penalty spot.

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The win takes Fulham into eighth position on the table as they push to make European qualification next season.

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