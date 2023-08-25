Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- Sean O'Malley UFC star sparks controversy.
Sean O'Malley, the reigning UFC Bantamweight division champion, incited controversy when he said he could cheat on his wife since he "pays for everything."
The 28-year-old UFC champion recently made a visit on Bradley Martyn's Raw Talk podcast, where he was open and honest about his open relationship with his fiancée, Danya Gonzalez.
O'Malley asserted that because he provides for his wife financially, he is still free to pursue relationships with other women despite his wife's inability to be with another guy.
Sean O'Malley explains cheating with his wife
As a guest on Bradley Martyn’s “Raw Talk” podcast, O'Malley said, “I’m a king, I pay for everything.
“I treat Danya like a queen. If I get a little p–s on the side, what does that have to do with anything? I have testosterone running through my veins; it’s simple.”
The recently-crowned UFC bantamweight champion has long been in an open relationship with his wife, Danya Gonzalez, and he once claimed they have “dope threesomes” together.
O'Malley continued by stating that he would likely have a different opinion on whether he should be dating other women while married if it weren't for all the professional achievements.
Gonzalez has allegedly "gone through phases" where she has approved of the parameters of their open relationship.
In 2020, when they had their child together, he claimed that after the birth, his partner's "hormones" shifted.
On Saturday, O'Malley shocked everyone by knocking out Aljamain Sterling to win the UFC bantamweight championship and asserted that a large part of his success outside of the octagon comes from what he enjoys doing.
