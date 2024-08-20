Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

According to Nigerian Stylebender Israel Adesanya made a mistake thinking South African Dricus Du Plessis was down in the 4th round of UFC 305.
There is news about Nigerian Mixed Martial Artist Israel Adesanya.
20:00 - 19.08.2024
Kamaru Usman explains Israel Adesanya's loss to Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian Nightmare details mistakes by Stylebender
Nigerian Nightmare Kamaru Usman explains mistakes made by Stylebender Israel Adesanya in his loss to Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa.
Adesanya continues to trend following his return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
06:05 - 18.08.2024
Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305
South African Dricus du Plessis tries to break Nigeria's Israel Adesanya's neck to win by submission at UFC 305.
Adesanya loses to Du Plessis
At UFC 305, Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa triumphed once more, this time successfully defending the middleweight title against Israel Adesanya of Nigeria through fourth-round submission.
People find Du Plessis confusing because his actions in the Octagon don't resemble the image they have of a UFC champion who is dominating a division and accruing victories.
This also is the case of Adesanya who recently fought Du Plessis and credits his tactics.
Adesanya after the fight praised Du Plessis and stated that he is not going anywhere.
Adesanya on mistake in the 4th round against Du Plessis
In his latest video on the Freestylebender YouTube account, Adesanya talked about his loss to Du Plessis.
He admitted to mistakes in the fourth round that resulted in his submission and eventually losing the fight.
It was a fascinating fight, and it appeared as though Adesanya was beginning to dominate in the fourth round.
He claimed there was a point during the round when he thought Du Plessis was finished since he was enjoying success on the feet.
20:25 - 02.07.2024
Israel Adesanya - Meet Lagos-born UFC Champion, rivalry with Alex Pereira
From his upbringing in Lagos to becoming a 2-time UFC champion here is all you need to know about Israel Adesanya.
However, according to Adesanya, Du Plessis made adjustments and was able to bounce back fast enough to win the submission.
He said, “He’s tough, he’s stubborn that is what it is. Even if he’s tired, which one was it, I sprawled on him, was it round four? Beginning of round four, I hit him with one of the meanest sprawls because he just shot and I just put his face into the mat, and boom.
"I tried to kick his body and then told him to get up. Marc (Goddard) was like, get up, and he lay there on the ground and took a breath. I felt like he was done, so I tried to go for him."
Du Plessis's mettle in the fight showed he was able to withstand the flurry of attacks by Adesanya to get the victory.
It remains to be seen what Adesanya would do now as he has lost three of his last four fights.
Related content
10:35 - 10.09.2023
Israel Adesanya vs Strickland: 3 reasons why Stylebender lost at UFC 293
Du Plessis pulling out, China and Australia baggage, Here are 3 reasons why Israel Adesany lost to Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293.
12:15 - 10.09.2023
I hate losing - Israel Adesanya shows black eye after defeat to Sean Strickland
Israel Adesanya shows black eye after defeat to Sean Strickland, wants to be with family and friends.
15:30 - 20.07.2023
Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion blasts 'Bit*h' Dricus Du Plessis for pulling out of UFC 293
After calling him a 'Nigg*r' Nigerian UFC Champion Israel Adesanya blasts 'Bitch' Dricus Du Plessis for pulling out of UFC 293.
12:15 - 17.07.2023
Israel Adesanya: Nigeria's UFC champion details 'Pain is my friend' and protecting heritage against Dricus du Plessis
Nigeria's UFC champion Israel Adesanya details racism and why 'Pain is my friend' along with protecting heritage against Dricus du Plessis
08:00 - 13.07.2023
Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg chokes Nigeria's UFC champion Israel Adesanya in new photos.