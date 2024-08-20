Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

According to Nigerian Stylebender Israel Adesanya made a mistake thinking South African Dricus Du Plessis was down in the 4th round of UFC 305.

There is news about Nigerian Mixed Martial Artist Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya continues to trend following his return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Adesanya loses to Du Plessis

At UFC 305, Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa triumphed once more, this time successfully defending the middleweight title against Israel Adesanya of Nigeria through fourth-round submission.

People find Du Plessis confusing because his actions in the Octagon don't resemble the image they have of a UFC champion who is dominating a division and accruing victories.

This also is the case of Adesanya who recently fought Du Plessis and credits his tactics.

Adesanya after the fight praised Du Plessis and stated that he is not going anywhere.

Adesanya on mistake in the 4th round against Du Plessis

In his latest video on the Freestylebender YouTube account, Adesanya talked about his loss to Du Plessis.

He admitted to mistakes in the fourth round that resulted in his submission and eventually losing the fight.

It was a fascinating fight, and it appeared as though Adesanya was beginning to dominate in the fourth round.

He claimed there was a point during the round when he thought Du Plessis was finished since he was enjoying success on the feet.

However, according to Adesanya, Du Plessis made adjustments and was able to bounce back fast enough to win the submission.

He said, “He’s tough, he’s stubborn that is what it is. Even if he’s tired, which one was it, I sprawled on him, was it round four? Beginning of round four, I hit him with one of the meanest sprawls because he just shot and I just put his face into the mat, and boom.

"I tried to kick his body and then told him to get up. Marc (Goddard) was like, get up, and he lay there on the ground and took a breath. I felt like he was done, so I tried to go for him."

Du Plessis's mettle in the fight showed he was able to withstand the flurry of attacks by Adesanya to get the victory.

It remains to be seen what Adesanya would do now as he has lost three of his last four fights.

