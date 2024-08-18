Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

South African Dricus du Plessis tries to break Nigeria's Israel Adesanya's neck to win by submission at UFC 305.

In the main event of UFC 305 from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, South Africa's Dricus du Plessis submitted Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the fourth round to retain the UFC middleweight championship.

Both players were fierce competitors from the start, but Du Plessis was able to delay the game by tactically combining blitzes and leg kicks, while Adesanya also created scoring opportunities with his own long-range attacks.

Even though Adesanya managed to get to his feet at the beginning of the second round, Du Plessis continued to dominate the wrestling game and brought his game to the party.

In the third round, Adesanya returned with more bodywork while a worn-out Du Plessis continued to strike occasionally but did not return to wrestling.

That approach would be used all the way to the championship rounds of the bout.

Up until the fourth round, when Du Plessis returned to grappling, Adesanya had the upper hand.

After putting together a takedown using his right hand, Du Plessis went straight into a rear-naked choke, which caused the opponent to tap out and ended the fight.

The two warriors' intense battle comes to an end with the victory.

There was a great deal of passion between the two fighters that dates back a long way, and it was the first UFC championship match between two fighters of African descent.

In the end, Du Plessis prevailed in a historic battle, adding a significant accomplishment to his record.

As the current middleweight champion, Du Plessis has a lot more weight in the middle thanks to Adesanya's dominant run.

