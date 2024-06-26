Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Follow Pulse Sports for all the latest transfer news from the big leagues across Europe and beyond.
- 8:00 AM: AC MILAN OPEN TALKS FOR ROMELU LUKAKU
- AC Milan have reportedly opened talks to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, according to Sky Italy. Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for the Belgian striker who is currently away at the EURO 2024 with the Blues willing to permanently offload the former Inter star. #TransferNewsLiveUpdates #ChelseaTransferNewsLiveToday
- 7:00 AM: FIORENTINA OPEN TALKS FOR MOISE KEAN
- Fiorentina have reportedly opened talks for Moise Kean as he’s among top targets for new striker. The Juventus sriker is said to be keen on the move as well, with both clubs looking to agree on a fee. #TransferNewsLiveUpdates
- 7:30 PM: MARY EARPS SET TO LEAVE MANCHESTER UNITED FOR PSG
- Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps will consider an attractive offer from Paris Saint-Germain and is set to leave the club at the end of the season, The Athletic reports.
Earps is out of contract at United at the end of this month and the WSL side have offered the 31-year-old improved terms in a bid to keep her.
However, finances are not a priority for the England international, who wants to compete for trophies at this stage in her career. United believe theirs is a strong offer but still expect Earps to leave at the end of this month. #ManchesterUnitedTransferNews #WSLTransferNews
- 7.00 PM: 🥌BREAKING! CHELSEA FINALLY AGREE DEAL TO COMPLETE MARC GUIU SIGNING🤝
- Chelsea have reached an agreement with Barcelona to trigger the release clause for Marc Guiu, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 18-year-old turned down Barcelona's renewal offer and is now heading to Stamford Bridge. #TransferNewsLiveUpdates #ChelseaTransferNewsLiveUpdates #ChelseaTransferNews
- 5:50 PM: DANIELE DE ROSSI EXTENDS CONTRACT AS ROMA MANAGER
- A club statement read: "The natural symbiosis with this team, his team, continues. Roma Daniele De Rossi signs contract renewal until 2027."
- 5:40 PM: 🥌OFFICIAL! COMO ANNOUNCE SIGNING OF ANDREA BELOTTI ON TWO-YEAR DEAL
- Newly-promoted Serie A club Como FC have officially confirmed the signing of Italian striker Andrea Belotti from A.S Roma. A club statement read: "Como 1907 is thrilled to announce the preliminary signing of Andrea Belotti to become a Como player on July 1st 2024. The striker who was part of the Italian Euro 2020 championship winning team has signed a two year contract. He joins from Fiorentina where he was on loan from Roma."
- 4:50 PM: JOSELU CLOSING IN ON QATAR MOVE
- Real Madrid striker Joselu is closing in on a switch to Qatari club Al Gharafa. Fabrizio Romano reports the Spanish striker will sign a two year deal until June 2026 with an option for further season. Real Madrid will pay €1.5m buy option to Espanyol for Joselu and then sell him to Al Gharafa for same price.
- 4:40 PM: 🥌CHELSEA ADVANCE IN TALKS FOR MARC GUIU
- Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Chelsea are advancing in talks to sign Barcelona's hot prospect Marc Guiu by triggering his €6m release clause. The agreement with Guiu will be on long-term deal after the Blues overtook Bayern in the race for the 18-year-old striker despite positive talks over the weekend.
- 4:39 PM: MANCHESTER UNITED CONSIDER MOVE FOR PSG'S UGARTE
- According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, with the Uruguay international understood to be a key target for the Red Devils. United want to sign a new central midfielder this summer and have made an initial approach to sign Ugarte.
- The 2024 Summer Transfer Window is officially open and some deals have already been completed.🤝
- 🥌Hello and Welcome to Pulse Sports' TRANSFER NEWS LIVE BLOG!