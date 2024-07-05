Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Earps is out of contract at United at the end of this month and the WSL side have offered the 31-year-old improved terms in a bid to keep her.

However, finances are not a priority for the England international, who wants to compete for trophies at this stage in her career. United believe theirs is a strong offer but still expect Earps to leave at the end of this month. #ManchesterUnitedTransferNews #WSLTransferNews