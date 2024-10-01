'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is confident his skillset can command a price tag of over 100 million.

Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen banged his drums in a recent interview, stating that he was worth the mammoth transfer fee Napoli demanded for him, as there were not many players of his quality in football.

Osimhen's massive price tag

Desiring a move to a top European club, the Nigerian striker has had to settle for a loan move to Galatasaray, as he could not secure a move before the European window closed.

The chief reason for failing to move to the top European clubs he desired was that none of those teams were keen on matching Napoli's asking price for him.

During his contract extension in 2023, the Partenopei included a €130 million release clause in his contract, a fee that put off the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

What Osimhen said

The 25-year-old is settling into life in Turkey like a fish to water, with two goals and two assists. Speaking in a recent interview, he addressed his price tag, stating confidently that he is worth more than 100 million.

"I am worth more than €100 million," he said, per Goal. "There are few players like me in the world who have achieved this style and this success.

“Everything is linked to my characteristics, to the things I do, to my quality. I think I deserve it. I'm aware of the contribution I make and what I can do, even in my private life. Do people think differently? Some say 15 million, others say 100-120-150. Everyone has different opinions."

Manchester United legend agrees with Osimhen on what he believes he is worth, and he recently implored the Red Devils to splash the cash to land him.