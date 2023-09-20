Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel becomes only the fourth goalkeeper in history to score a UEFA Champions League goal but who are the others and how did they score?

Scoring with the last kick of any game is an incredible feeling, even more so when the goal is an important one which changes the outcome of the game.

The Stadio Olimpico experienced this feeling in full flow on Tuesday night as Lazio snatched a valuable draw from the jaws of defeat in the 95th minute of their 2023/24 UEFA Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

And as if a last-minute equaliser was not dramatic enough, the identity of the goalscorer was even more shocking as it was Lazio's goalkeeper Ivan Provedel who popped up to head home the equaliser which was immediately followed by the final whistle.

Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel scores crucial equaliser

Lazio looked to be heading for a certain defeat in their opening game of Group A against Atletico Madrid.

Diego Someone's men had taken a first-half lead through youngster Pablo Barrios whose long-range strike deflected in off Daichi Kamada in the 29th minute.

Lazio pushed for the equaliser but try as they may, there simply was no way past Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak for any of the Biancocelesti outfield players.

It was Oblak's opposite number who proved to have his number as Provedel made his way into the Atletico box for a late set piece in search of the equaliser.

Luis Alberto's cross came in and perhaps even more impressive than the headline-making goal was Provedel's movement in the box to find the space and locate the cross, almost as if he was possessed by a great striker.

He headed Lazio from defeat into a point and himself into the history books by becoming only the fourth goalkeeper to score in a UEFA Champions League game in history and the first to do so in 13 years.

Ivan Provedel becomes the fourth goalkeeper to score a Champions League goal

Which begs the question, who are the other three Champions League goalscoring goalkeepers and how did they do it?

Goalkeepers to Score in the UEFA Champions League



Jörg Butt - Hamburg vs. Juventus: 13 September 2000

Jörg Butt - Bayer Leverkusen vs. Juventus: 12 March 2002

Jörg Butt - Bayern Munich vs. Juventus: 8 December 2009

Sinan Bolat - Standard Liège vs. AZ: 9 December 2009

Hans-Jorg Butt (3 goals)

German goalkeeper Hans-Jorg Butt was known for his ability to find the back of the net mostly through penalties as he retired with 32 career goals, three of which were in the Champions League.

All three of his UCL goals were penalties which he scored for three different clubs but always against Juventus, the man must have something against old ladies.

Hamburg v Juventus: 13 September 2000

This game in particular between Hamburg and Juventus was memorable for many things, the 4-4 scoreline, a Filippo Inzaghi hattrick and of course Butt's goal.

Hans-Jörg Butt converts a penalty for Hamburg against Edwin Van Der Sar of Juventus

He converted a 72nd-minute spot kick, firing past Edwin Van Der Sar to level proceedings at 3-3, becoming the first goalkeeper to score a Champions League goal in the process.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Juventus: 12 March 2002

His second goal nearly two years later was a lot less nervy as Butt converted a 24th-minute penalty by sending Gigi Buffon the wrong way to open the scoring in a 3-1 win for Bayer Leverkusen against Juventus.

Hans-Jörg Butt converts a penalty for Bayer Leverkusen against Gigi Buffon of Juventus

Bayern Munich vs. Juventus: 8 December 2009

Butt would have to wait seven years for his next Champions League goal but it was worth it as this was his first in Turin; his two previous goals against Juventus had come in home fixtures.

DID YOU KNOW?



Butt scored past Buffon again to equalise for Bayern Munich en route to an emphatic 4-1 win from behind.

Sinan Bolat - Standard Liège vs. AZ: 9 December 2009

Butt had little time to revel in his third champions league goal as the only goalkeeper to score in the competition when Sinan Bolat joined the club literally the day after.

Bolat even went a step ahead of Butt by becoming the first goalkeeper to score a Champions League goal from open play.

The Turkish-born keeper headed a 95th-minute equaliser to help Standard Liege finish third and qualify for the Europa League.

Vincent Enyeama - Hapoel Tel Aviv vs. Lyon: 29 September 2010

Nigerian goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama is a member of this exclusive club of goalscoring UCL goalkeepers thanks to his well-taken 79th-minute penalty for Hapoel Tel Aviv against Lyon.

Enyeama is the only one of these four goalkeepers to have lost the match in which he scored as Hapoel fell to a 3-1 home defeat to the overpowering Lyon.

He is also the only African on the list which is another important bit of distinction for the legendary Super Eagles shot-stopper.