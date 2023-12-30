Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Victor Osimhen's night out with Oshoala, Alozie, and Super Eagles companions amidst Napoli's continuing struggles.

As Napoli’s Serie A title ambitions faced another setback with a disappointing draw against Monza, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen was spotted enjoying a lively night out in Nigeria.

Pulse Sports can report that videos of Osimhen partying in Lagos were seen on the social media platform Snapchat on Saturday morning.

Osimhen misses Napoli’s draw

The newly crowned African Player of the Year for 2023 was out with some of his Super Eagles teammates alongside two Super Falcons superstars.

In the videos posted by skit maker and comedian, Doctrocraze, on his Snapchat stories, Osimhen hung out with 2013 AFCON winner, Kenneth Omeruo, Victor Boniface, and the Falcons duo of Asisat Oshoala and Michelle Alozie.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen recently celebrated 25 in Supreme after Napoli monster deal.

The sight of Osimhen, who recently turned 23, revelling with his football colleagues coincided with fresh frustration for his Italian club, Napoli.

The Serie A defending champions saw their Scudetto defence experience another stumbling block after dropping further points at home to Monza.

Victor Osimhen at the club. (Photo Credit: Doctor Craze/Snapchat)

Napoli extended their winless run to three matches after a goalless affair at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Friday night.

While the club struggled against the Serie A modest side, Osimhen, who missed the clash due to suspension following that red card against AS Roma in the previous game, appeared carefree, mingling with his national teammates and compatriots in a night of festivities away from the pressures of his club on the pitch.

Osimhen with Kenneth Omeruo in Lagos. (Photo Credit: Doctor Craze/Snaps)

With the latest setback, Osimhen’s appearance at the club could provoke the club fans and debates over the player’s focus and off-field conduct.

Asisat Oshoala and Michelle Alozie were also part of the party. (Photo Credit: Doctor Craze/Snaps)

However, it does seem the African Player of the Year’s night of fun with his peers came with backing from the club as he prepares to lead Nigeria to glory at the AFCON2023 in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Napoli star, Omeruo, and Boniface were all included in the Super Eagles 25-man squad expected to bring home a fourth AFCON title for the country.

