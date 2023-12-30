Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Victor Osimhen's night out with Oshoala, Alozie, and Super Eagles companions amidst Napoli's continuing struggles.
As Napoli’s Serie A title ambitions faced another setback with a disappointing draw against Monza, Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen was spotted enjoying a lively night out in Nigeria.
Pulse Sports can report that videos of Osimhen partying in Lagos were seen on the social media platform Snapchat on Saturday morning.
06:37 - 30.12.2023
Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen
Premeir League contenders Arsenal are looking to add more firepower next year and have set sights on Super Eagles duo Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface.
17:08 - 25.12.2023
[WATCH] Victor Boniface plays street football in Nigeria, wows fans with his amazing dribbling skills
Back to where it all started from, Victor Boniface played street football with local players in Nigeria, displaying his dribbling skills.
Osimhen misses Napoli’s draw
The newly crowned African Player of the Year for 2023 was out with some of his Super Eagles teammates alongside two Super Falcons superstars.
In the videos posted by skit maker and comedian, Doctrocraze, on his Snapchat stories, Osimhen hung out with 2013 AFCON winner, Kenneth Omeruo, Victor Boniface, and the Falcons duo of Asisat Oshoala and Michelle Alozie.
The sight of Osimhen, who recently turned 23, revelling with his football colleagues coincided with fresh frustration for his Italian club, Napoli.
The Serie A defending champions saw their Scudetto defence experience another stumbling block after dropping further points at home to Monza.
Napoli extended their winless run to three matches after a goalless affair at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Friday night.
While the club struggled against the Serie A modest side, Osimhen, who missed the clash due to suspension following that red card against AS Roma in the previous game, appeared carefree, mingling with his national teammates and compatriots in a night of festivities away from the pressures of his club on the pitch.
With the latest setback, Osimhen’s appearance at the club could provoke the club fans and debates over the player’s focus and off-field conduct.
However, it does seem the African Player of the Year’s night of fun with his peers came with backing from the club as he prepares to lead Nigeria to glory at the AFCON2023 in Cote d’Ivoire.
The Napoli star, Omeruo, and Boniface were all included in the Super Eagles 25-man squad expected to bring home a fourth AFCON title for the country.
