Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Ahmed Musa returns to lead 25 Super Eagles of Nigeria players selected to AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire

Head coach Jose Peseiro has selected a squad of 25 players, consisting of three goalkeepers, nine defenders, five midfielders, and eight attackers, as Nigeria, prepare to compete for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations championship.

After being taken off the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification series, captain Ahmed Musa is back in the lineup.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili, who is stationed in South Africa, is selected along with Francis Uzoho and Olorunleke Ojo.

Kenneth Omeruo is the only player on the team other than Musa, who was part of Nigeria's 2013 squad that won in South Africa.

Ahmed Musa, Super Eagles skipper. (Photo Credit: Imago)

Omeruo leads the defense along with William Ekong, Olaoluwa Aina, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, and Calvin Bassey.

Bruno Onyemaechi, Chidozie Awaziem, Bright Osayi-Samuel, and Zaidu Sanusi are the other defenders.

Following his absence from the World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, Wilfred Ndidi has returned to the fold and will be counted on to provide sufficient support for Alex Iwobi, Raphael Onyedika, Joe Ayodele-Aribo, and Frank Onyeka in midfield..

With two braces in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, Musa holds the record for most goals scored by Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup finals.

He is positioned in the forward line with other notable players such as Africa Player of the Year Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Boniface, Sadiq Umar, and Ademola Lookman.

On Tuesday, January 2, all 25 players will fly into Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, for a one-week training camp that will run until Tuesday, January 9.

On Tuesday, January 9, the team will return to Lagos by air, and on Wednesday, January 10, they will arrive in the Ivorian capital, Abidjan.

In their pursuit of a fourth continental championship, the Super Eagles will play their opening Group A encounter on Sunday, January 14, against Equatorial Guinea.

They will then play their remaining matches against the host nation, Cote d'Ivoire, on January 18, and Guinea-Bissau on January 22.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria || Image credit: CBS Golazo (X)

Nigeria, who will be competing in the Africa Cup of Nations for the twentieth time, won the competition in 1980 while serving as hosts.

In 1994, they triumphed in Tunisia, and in 2013 they were named champions in South Africa.

25 Super Eagles invited players

Super Eagles celebrating a goal

Goalkeepers

Stanley Nwabili (Chippa United, South Africa); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Olorunleke Ojo (Enyimba FC)

Defenders

Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista FC, Portugal); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce FC, Turkey); William Troost-Ekong (PAOK Salonika, Greece); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Wilfred Ndidi representing the Super Eagles.

Midfielders

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards

Ahmed Musa (Sivasspor K, Turkey); Victor Osimhen (Napoli SC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)