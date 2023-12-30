Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Premeir League contenders Arsenal are looking to add more firepower next year and have set sights on Super Eagles duo Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface.

Premier League side Arsenal has stepped up the hunt for a new striker with the addition of Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface to their wish list.

Boniface has caught the eyes with his impressive performances for Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen this season following his transfer from Union Saint-Gilloise in the summer.

Boniface and Arsenal

The 23-year-old has become a mainstay at Leverkusen following an excellent run of form in his maiden season at BayArena.

Boniface has become the club’s contributor-in-chief, hitting 10 goals and seven assists in 16 appearances in the Bundesliga, with 16 goals scored across competitions.

Boniface has now scored 10 and assisted 7 goals this season for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. (Photo Credit: Bayer/X)

His performance with Werkself has seen Boniface, who earned his first cap for Nigeria this year, emerge as one of the most exciting and sort after forwards in Europe.

And according to TBRFootball, the Leverkusen man is now on the radar of Premier League title contender, Arsenal, as an option for their striker search.

Victor Boniface showcases three of his four Rookie of the Month awards. (Photo Credit: Boniface/X)

Boniface has been added to a list that potential Arsenal signings in 2024 as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his Gunners attack with better quality.

According to the report, Boniface joins a wish list that already boasts seasoned forwards like his national teammate and Napoli star, Victor Osimhen, the African Footballer of the Year for 2023.

Victor Osimhen is the new king of African football. (Photo Credit: CAF/X)

Osimhen and Boniface

Osimhen is also on Arsenal’s wish list despite putting pen to paper on a new deal that will keep him at Serie A champions Napoli until the summer of 2026.

Boniface, who is regarded as one of the most complete centre forwards, and his compatriot, Osimhen, are joined in the list by Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan and Ivan Toney, who is reportedly Arteta’s main target.

Osimhen and Boniface will lead Nigeria’s charge to win the first AFCON title in 10 years after making the Nigeria Super Eagles final squad for the 2023 event.

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has released a 25-man final squad with both talented strikers the most notable additions.

