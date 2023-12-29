‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

The Gunners' manager was left dissatisfied yet again after another controversial call went against his Arsenal side in their defeat to West Ham
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has again questioned the effectiveness of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system after the Gunners’ recent Premier League setback against their London neighbours West Ham.
Controversial VAR decision compounds Arsenal's troubles
In their most recent Premier League match, Arsenal faced a challenging encounter with West Ham, resulting in a 2-0 defeat, and the match was plagued by controversy surrounding the use of VAR technology, which saw a debatable West Ham opener stand despite VAR intervention.
02:00 - 29.12.2023
PREMIER LEAGUE: Lethargic Arsenal's title charge stalls after Hammering at the Emirates
Raya saved a 90th minute penalty to spare Arsenal more misery.
10:03 - 29.12.2023
He should have scored two, three — Thierry Henry slams Arsenal star after West Ham loss
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has slammed Gabriel Jesus for his poor finishing in the Gunners' defeat to West Ham.
The key moment in the question was Tomas Soucek's goal for West Ham, scored early in the match, which was controversial due to uncertainty about whether the ball had gone out of play before Soucek's strike. Despite a detailed VAR check, officials were unable to conclusively determine if the ball had crossed the line, leading to the decision to uphold the goal.
Arteta reacts to fresh VAR controversy
Arsenal's manager, Arteta, expectedly expressed his disappointment with the VAR technology after the match when speaking to Sky Sports reporters.
While he didn't blame the loss entirely on the VAR decision, he emphasised the inadequacy of the technology in providing clear and decisive evidence in such critical game moments.
He told reporters, “If the technology we have at the moment is not good enough to give us that answer [of whether the ball went out], what we have to do is, without that, win the game.
“I haven’t seen it. They’re saying it’s not conclusive. It’s a shame that with the technology we have, it’s not that clear so we can say whether it’s out or in. It’s done. It’s gone. There’s nothing we can do about it now.”
Arsenal’s continued battles with VAR controversies
This incident adds to a series of controversies involving VAR in the Premier League, with Arteta having previously criticised the system following a game against Newcastle United. These repeated incidents have sparked debates about the effectiveness and reliability of VAR in crucial match decisions.
Arsenal's defeat, marked by the VAR controversy, had implications for their position in the Premier League standings. The loss was a setback in their campaign to secure the top spot in the league, but they will be hoping to remedy that when they play against Fulham this weekend.
Related content
10:03 - 29.12.2023
He should have scored two, three — Thierry Henry slams Arsenal star after West Ham loss
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has slammed Gabriel Jesus for his poor finishing in the Gunners' defeat to West Ham.
09:24 - 29.12.2023
Three Reasons Arsenal Can Win the League This Season Without a Proven Goal Scorer
In the gripping race for the Premier League title, Arsenal's prospects of clinching the crown have sparked a blend of optimism and scepticism.
09:00 - 29.12.2023
FOOTBALL Victor Wanyama reveals why he snubbed Arsenal for Southampton
The former Harambee Stars captain has revealed why he snubbed Arsenal despite being offered a deal by Arsene Wenger’s side to join Southampton in 2013.
23:49 - 28.12.2023
We dominated for 100 minutes — Arteta after defeat to West Ham
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his team must improve, following the defeat to West Ham at the Emirates.
21:52 - 28.12.2023
Top 10 biggest football clubs in London
London, known for its rich football heritage, hosts several prominent clubs. Here's an overview of the top 10 biggest football clubs in London as of 2023, each with its unique history and achievements.
12:31 - 27.12.2023
The five greatest comebacks in Premier League history
The Premier League, known for its electrifying atmosphere and unpredictable nature, has witnessed some of the most remarkable comebacks in football history.
20:05 - 24.12.2023
I really love him — Man Utd legend Gary Neville compares Arsenal forward to Rooney, Tevez
Gary Neville has showered praise on Arsenal's star forward comparing him to Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez.
09:10 - 24.12.2023
He is the best by a mile — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry names Premier League's best defender
Thierry Henry has revealed the Premier League's best defender right now, calling him number one 'by a mile'
23:50 - 23.12.2023
Liverpool vs Arsenal: They are so strong — Jurgen Klopp raves about Gunners after 1-1 draw
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Arsenal after their draw at Anfield.
23:00 - 23.12.2023
Liverpool vs Arsenal: Unbelievable — Arteta tags Anfield clash one of the most intense in 20 years
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praises title rivals Liverpool after their draw at Anfield.
22:30 - 23.12.2023
It's too early — Bukayo Saka brushes aside Arsenal title talks
Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has shut down title talks after the draw against Liverpool.
22:27 - 23.12.2023
Liverpool's Salah enters Premier League's top 10 goalscorers' list after Arsenal strike
Egyptian legend Mohamed Salah continues to break ground in the Premier League after becoming one of the league's greats with his goal against Arsenal
20:32 - 23.12.2023
Liverpool vs Arsenal: Salah outduels quiet Saka as PL top two share spoils in Anfield thriller
Arsenal will stay top of the Premier League on Christmas after a thrilling 1-1 draw with title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield.
16:16 - 23.12.2023
Manchester United vs West Ham: Ten Hag’s men break 93-year record in 2-0 defeat to Hammers
A poor outing against West Ham has capped Manchester United's awful season so far which has seen the Red Devils fall to a 93-year low
15:36 - 23.12.2023
Kudus magic sinks hapless Manchester United as West Ham leapfrog Red Devils
Manchester United have now moved into eighth position on the Premier League table after losing to West Ham