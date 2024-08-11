Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Chelsea have reportedly prioritised landing Victor Osimhen after their move for Samu Omorodion fell through.
Chelsea's move for Atletico Madrid's Nigeria-eligible striker Samuel Omorodion has reportedly broken down, and it is said to have sparked life into the Blues’ move for Napoli's Victor Osimhen.
PAY ATTENTION: Join the BETTING PROF Telegram channel now
Chelsea for Omorodion breaks down
The 20-year-old was set for a move to the Premier League after Chelsea reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid in the region of €35 million for the Spanish youngster.
02:14 - 10.08.2024
Samu Omorodion Net Worth: Age, Height, Biography, Parents, Nationality, Stats, Goals, Achievements, How Rich is he in 2024?
Everything you need to know about Chelsea-bound striker Samu Omorodion, including his Age, Biography, Parents, Nationality, Stats, Goals and How Rich he is in 2024.
10:34 - 09.08.2024
REPORT: Omorodion will not stop us — Chelsea BACK in race for Victor Osimhen
Premier League giants Chelsea are said to have re-entered contention for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.
The deal involved the transfer of Conor Gallagher to Atletico Madrid, and while the Englishman is already in Spain, Chelsea had not advanced much on personal terms with Omorodion, as the striker was at the Olympics.
Following the completion of the Olympics and Spain's gold medal win, the negotiations resumed, and it has now been said to have hit a halt. Unspecified complications in the fine print were said to have caused the breakdown in talks, and the move will no longer materialise.
What this means for Osimhen
According to reports, Chelsea will immediately pivot towards the signing of Osimhen from Napoli and have placed him as top priority.
As Pulse Sports reported, Chelsea always intended to sign Osimhen alongside Omorodion, and this new development could only mean an acceleration of the move for the Lagos-born striker.
Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano reports that Atletico Madrid are now in negotiations with Chelsea over sending Joao Felix the other way to ensure Gallagher's move to the Wanda Metropolitan.
Related content
20:32 - 11.08.2024
Very excited - Enzo Maresca explains what makes Pedro Neto special
Chelsea announced the wide attacker’s arrival on Sunday, and the club’s Italian manager is looking forward to working with the 24-year-old.
20:38 - 10.08.2024
Chelsea given huge blow ahead of 2024/25 season as captain Reece James suffers injury setback
Reece James has suffered another injury setback after missing 205 days last season
18:08 - 10.08.2024
Transfer News: Barcelona plot move for Nigerian midfield maestro to stop Real Madrid
Barcelona are reportedly targeting a Nigerian midfielder to strengthen their squad ahead of the new LaLiga season.