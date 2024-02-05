Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

The Super Eagles have been asked to beat South Africa to avenge Nigeria's Grammy loss.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been beseeched to avenge the country’s Afrobeats stars after a grand Grammy snub saw five nominees from the West African nation lose out on the Best African Music Performance award to South African popstar Tyla.
Nigeria lose heavily at the Grammys
When the Grammy nominees were announced months ago, six Nigerians were shortlisted across several categories, and the news was met with excitement.
15:01 - 04.02.2024
'Going to be a big one' - South Africa hero Ronwen Williams looking forward to facing Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen
South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams is anticipating a clash with Super Eagles striker Ronwen Williams Victor Osimhen in the semi-final.
10:32 - 04.02.2024
Super Eagles Hero Troost-Ekong Charges Squad Ahead of South Africa Semifinal
Nigeria's vice-captain William Troost Ekong has called the Super Eagles to arms ahead of their crunch semifinal encounter with South Africa
However, following the award ceremony on Sunday night, West African Time, bubbles burst, and gloom was the order of the day as none of the Nigerian artistes nominated for respective categories were presented with the gong.
Nigerian-born gospel singer Blessing Offor lost out on two categories: Contemporary Christian Music Album and Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.
Two-time winner Burna Boy lost four categories: Best Global Music Album, Best African Music Performance, Best Global Music Performance and Best Melodic Rap Performance.
Unavailable crooner Davido was snubbed on three counts: Best Global Music Performance, Best Global Music Album and Best African Music Performance. Olamide, Asake, and Ayra Starr were also passed over after getting nominations for the Best African Music Performance category.
Nigerians ask Super Eagles for revenge
While winning the Grammy is not a given, Nigerians expected one of the four Nigerian songs nominated for the Best African Music Performance to bring home the most coveted award in world music.
However, the prize was won by the only non-Nigerian nominated for the category, South Africa’s 22-year-old sensation Tyla for her smash hit, ‘Water’.
Reeling from the disappointment of losing out to a continental rival, Nigerians have called on the Super Eagles, who are set to play Bafana Bafana in the AFCON semi-final on Wednesday, to exact revenge.
As if the clash between the two economic giants of the continent was not charged with chagrin already, given the recent history of fractured international relations, the Grammy night debacle for Nigeria raises the stakes even higher.
