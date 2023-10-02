Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool have received a fine from the FA for their lack of discipline during their contentious loss to Tottenham.

Last Saturday, Liverpool lost to Tottenham 2-1 and finished the game with nine men after Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were sent off.

The Reds collected a total of seven bookings during the game including assistant manager Peter Krawietz who was also cautioned.

Due to a lack of discipline by Liverpool, the English FA have now issued a fine to the Reds according to reports.

Diogo Jota sent off against Tottenham || Credit: Imago

Reds receive fine from FA

According to reports from The Liverpool Echo, the Reds have been fined £25,000 (₦23 million) for their "ill-discipline" at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

FA regulations say that clubs must pay a fee if they receive six or more cautions during a game as reported by the Sun.

The possibility of punishment also exists for midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who claimed on social media that referee Simon Hooper was a 12th man for Tottenham.

Liverpool's suffering during their unfortunate trip to London was further made worse by the FA's punishment of them for failing to control their players.

Meanwhile, Liverpool also suffered a wrong call during the game, with Luis Diaz's first-half goal ruled out for offside.

However, The Professional Game Match Officials Ltd have apologised to Liverpool for England's error and relieved him of his VAR responsibilities for yesterday's game between Brentford and Nottingham Forest.