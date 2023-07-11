Kylian Mbappé’s mother: 9 things to know about Fayza Lamari, the powerful woman in the middle of the PSG star’s contract debacle

From allegedly trying to steal Hakimi from his agency to brokering the biggest deal in Ligue 1 history, here's all you need to know about Kylian Mbappe's mother.
Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint Germain could be set for a dramatic ending to a story that was indeed, one of the biggest fairytales in Ligue 1 history.
The 24-year-old French forward was issued a public ultimatum last week by the club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, while he was on tour in his father’s native Cameroon.
Al-Khelaifi gave Kylian Mbappe no more than two weeks to decide his future, as the potential fate of the Parisian club could now be resting on his shoulders.
Mbappé’s current contract with the Parisiens expires next year, and Les Blues captain has since declared his intentions to keep wearing the Blue and Red until his current deal runs out, having rejected his longtime suitors Real Madrid two seasons ago.
However, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has already made his stance clear on what the club expect from their talisman this summer.
He was quoted to have said via Le Parisien: "Kylian Mbappé he has to decide next week or in two weeks. No more than this.
"If he does not want to sign a new contract, the door is OPEN.
"No one is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. It's very clear",
He added: “We do NOT want him to leave for free in 2024.
“Our position is clear. If Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract.
“We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free, it’s impossible”.
While Kylian Mbappe’s contract saga continues to make the headlines, it is also pertinent to reveal some details of the player’s personal life as it concerns his deal with his current club.
Mbappe is currently managed by his mother Fayza Lamari, the same woman who ensured that her son turned down a mammoth bid for Real Madrid for his services, two years ago.
This article reveals key details you need to know about the French captain’s mother.
Fayza Lamari: 9 things to know about the powerful woman in the middle of Kylian Mbappe’s contract debacle
1. Who is Fayza Lamari?
Fayza Lamari was born in the Republic of France in 1974.
She is famous for being the mother and agent of France and Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, following her marriage to a French-Cameroonian football coach and agent, known as Wilfried Mbappe.
2. Kylian Mbappe’s mother is of African descent
Although Fayza Lamari bears a French passport and is a French national, her roots can be traced back to Africa.
Lamari’s mother belonged to a family that had its roots in the Kabyle tribe of the North African country of Algeria.
Fayza’s family moved to France when she was still young and grew up in Bondy, a suburb located on the outskirts of the French national capital of Paris.
3. She has 3 children
Fayza Lamari and Wilfried Mbappe share two biological sons, Kylian and Ethan Mbappe.
Ethan and Kylian Mbappe currently play for Paris Saint Germain.
They also have another son who is adopted, named Jires Kembo Ekoko.
Interestingly, all their sons are into sports, although Jires Kembo is now a retired professional footballer who formerly played as a striker for Rennes.
4. What does Fayza Lamari do for a living?
Lamari was previously an Algerian National Handball Player and a successful French media personality.
She played the role of homemaker to perfection, taking good care of her family, before delving into sports business full-time.
Lamari is credited with playing a pivotal role in Mbappe’s rise to global prominence.
5. She is currently separated from Kylian Mbappe’s father
Wilfried Mbappe married Fayza Lamari, Kylian's mother, in 1997.
The couple were believed to have met in France after she relocated from Algeria.
However, having spent more than 20 years together, the pair reportedly separated.
6. She acts as Kylian Mbappe’s agent
As mentioned earlier, Fayza Lamari is her son’s representative when it comes to brokering deals for the French superstar.
Fayza is acting as her son’s biggest supporter as she frequently attends Kylian Mbappe’s matches while playing an advisory role to her son in various matters.
Although Fayza and her husband Wilfried have separated, both parents still act as mentors to their son Kylian, although now Kylian has signed with WME Sports.
7. She was allegedly responsible for Kylian Mbappe’s rejection of Real Madrid in 2021
Kylian Mbappe broke millions of Madridstas hearts in 2021, after deciding to reject a supposed ‘dream move’ to the Santiago Bernabeu in favour of signing a record-breaking contract with Paris Saint Germain.
Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari reportedly sat down with both Real Madrid and PSG amid reports he was determined to leave the Parisiens.
However, Marca reported that what Los Blancos understood to be a 'yes' was ultimately not the case, as the player decided to accept the Parisians' mega-proposal instead.
A proposal that reportedly required the intervention of France president Emmanuel Macron, to keep him in Paris beyond the 2021/22 season.
The deal also saw him become the highest-paid footballer in the world that same year.
After it was announced that Mbappe had renewed his deal with the Qatari-owned club, some fans and journalists took to social media to hit out at the Les Blues star.
One journalist, Frederic Hermel took to Twitter and wrote: "In football there are those who keep their word. And then there is Mbappe...,".
This led to a response from Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, who replied to the tweet saying: "Mr Hermel. When you don't know, keep your mouth shut... no agreement was ever reached,".
8. Fayza Lamari was accused of trying to steal Achraf Hakimi from his agency
Last month, multiple reports emerged that Achraf Hakimi was a target for Lamari.
The Moroccan defender is not only a teammate of her son Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain, but also one of his best friends.
However, Hakimi’s agent reportedly spoke out against Lamari’s alleged attempts to also be a representative for Hakimi.
“We are surprised that the one and only fact of being the mother of an important player allows her to interfere in the market.” Hakimi’s current agent, Alejandro Camano of Footfeel told Dario AS.
Achraf is part of the Footfeel family, he has been convinced of the project for many years and he has a friendly relationship with Kylian that we respect.
“The fact that Mbappe's people are leaking that Achraf can be part of his agency is unusual due to their lack of experience in the market.
“Being a player's mother is not enough, it seems to me to be a lack of respect for the profession, there are great agents who deal in a very tough and very difficult market.... We think that's wrong, that there is no chance [of Hakimi joining]."
Camano also went further to say it is ‘unthinkable’ that Hakimi would have even considered the change.
9. Fayza Lamari will play a key role in Kylian Mbappe’s future this summer
Following Mbappe’s bombshell interview with France Football, sources have speculated that the 24-year-old’s relationship with the club is now broken.
Six players were reportedly furious with Mbappe over the interview.
And the club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has openly declared him ‘not indispensable’ to the club’s future.
Mbappe has been given two weeks to either sign a contract extension with the club or he could be reportedly sold for as much as €150 million this summer.
Fayza Lamari is expected to hold crunch talks with her son over his future in the next couple of days, and is said to be a ‘deciding factor’ in whatever decision Kylian Mbappe would ultimately make.
