Mbappe says 'divisive' PSG hindering Ballon d'Or chances

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has suggested that he might need to leave the club to stand a chance of winning the Ballon d'Or

French forward Kylian Mbappe has labelled his club side Paris Saint Germain as “divisive” and claimed playing for them has been a factor in failing to win the coveted Ballon d’Or in his career so far.

Mbappe speaks about failure to win Ballon d’Or

Mbappe, who ended the 2022/23 season as one of PSG’s captains and the club’s all-time top scorer, is on the verge of leaving Les Parisiens after declaring that he would not be signing a new contract with the club.

During a recent interview with France Football, the body in charge of deciding the Ballon d’Or winner, Mbappe assessed why he had been unable to win the award despite being one of the best players in the World every season since his PSG debut in 2017.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Among the reasons for his award barrenness, Mbappe noted that his superb performances had been commonised due to his consistency and fan expectations.

The PSG forward noted that it had become normal for people to watch him do amazing things after his exploits with Les Parisiens and the French national team.

Mbappe questions PSG’s role in Ballon d’Or failures

When asked why he felt he had not won the Ballon d’Or Mbappe replied, "Do people trivialise my performance? Yes, but at the same time, I don't blame them. In France, they saw me grow up, they see me all the time, at PSG every weekend or in the national team.

“And I've been scoring a lot for years. So, for people, it becomes normal. I never complained that my performances were trivialised.

Kylian Mbappe on winning the Ballon d'Or at PSG 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/2Vtf35jEuP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 8, 2023

He also noted that it was a mentality that he had also suffered from while watching football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

He said, “I am young, and I had the chance to be an observer, not so long ago, before being an actor.

“I trivialised what [Lionel] Messi was doing, what Cristiano Ronaldo was doing, what the great players were doing. We are in a consumer society, where 'it's good, but do it again'.”

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi were instrumental to consecutive Ligue 1 titles for PSG during their time together

Finally, Mbappe critiqued the image of his club, PSG and their negative image which has not helped in his quest for the Ballon d’Or, saying, “I think playing at PSG doesn't help much because it's a divisive team, a divisive club. So, of course, it attracts gossip, but it doesn't bother me because I know what I'm doing and how I do it."

Mbappe has insisted that he will see out the final year of his contract with PSG, despite the club insisting that he either signs a new contract or leaves during the current transfer window.

Related content