Mbappe out, Osimhen in: PSG plot stunning move for Super Eagles striker

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are in a tug-of-war with star player Kylian Mbappe and have identified Napoli's Victor Osimhen as a worthy replacement.

PSG are resigned to losing Kylian Mbappe and have identified Nigeria and Napoli superstar striker Victor Osimhen as the perfect replacement.

Victor Osimhen helped Napoli win their first Serie A title in 33 years

PSG ready to replace Mbappe with Osimhen

According to Diario AS, PSG will push hard for Osimhen this summer as the Parisians look to turn the page on the Mbappe saga.

The Nigerian striker was in delightful form last season, scoring 31 goals in all competitions and leading Napoli to their first Scudetto triumph in over 30 years.

Victor Osimhen is the first African player in the 125-year history of the Italian top-flight to win the Serie A Golden Boot.



Napoli have maintained their stance that their top-scorer is not for sale but are believed to be looking for a fee in excess of €150m to part ways with the 24-year-old.

In a recent interview, Napoli president de Laurentiis said:

“We will see Victor Osimhen wearing our shirt next season, that’s for sure, and if a ‘more than indecent proposal arrives, we will move on and find another top talent as we did with Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen”.

Big picture for PSG

PSG are looking to move on from Mbappe after the France captain revealed his decision to leave the club for free next summer when his contract expires.

Kylian Mbappe has two weeks to decide his PSG future

PSG star Mbappe called 'prisoner of money' after 240 million euros transfer demand

The French champions are determined to recoup as much money as they can for Mbappe and have said they will not let him leave the club for free. The saga is expected to continue throughout the summer.

