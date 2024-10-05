Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola singled out Alex Iwobi for praise in his team's clash against Fulham.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola recently acknowledged Alex Iwobi’s vein of form, stating that he had never seen the Nigerian international at that level before.

The 25-year-old has been a revelation since he joined Fulham at the start of last season. He was an integral member of Marco Silva’s squad, making 32 appearances in the league and scoring five goals.

The former Everton man has taken his performance level up a notch this season, starting all seven games Fulham has played and maintaining a Sofascore average rating of 7.17.

What Guardiola said

Ahead of Manchester City's Premier League clash against the Cottagers, the Cityzen's manager Guardiola lauded the London side for their qualities.

He singled out Nigeria's Iwobi for praise, stating that the Arsenal academy graduate was in the form of his life, a clear indication that he set up his team with the danger Iwobi posed in mind.

“Fulham have a lot of weapons and speed,” Guardiola noted. “I have never seen Iwobi in the form he is playing.”

Iwobi in action for Fulham || Imago

Just as Pep predicted, Fulham gave his team a difficult time, finding spaces behind Manchester City's backline on multiple occasions using their incredible pace. However, the Champions managed to scrape past Marco Silva's men, beating them 3-2, thanks to goals from Mateo Kovacic (brace) and Jeremy Doku.

Guardiola's praise of Iwobi could also be an indication that the Spaniard appreciated his talents. The Cityzens could make a move for him in the future, as two current players in their squad, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes, also earned high praise from the Barcelona legend before they were signed by Manchester City.

Meanwhile, for the next two weeks, Iwobi would be on break from Fulham action, as he has been named in Austin Eguavoen’s squad for the coming AFCON qualifier fixtures against Libya.