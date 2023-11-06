‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Ange Postecoglou claims he has no regrets for playing a highline despite going down to nine men against Chelsea

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou remained defiant about his tactics following Spurs first Premier League defeat of the season against a struggling Chelsea side.

Postecoglou happy with high line against Chelsea

Spurs suffered their first loss in the 2023/24 season, going down to nine men after two red cards and finally going down to a 4-1 scoreline despite opening the scoring.

Postecoglou’s men saw centre-back Christian Romero receive his marching orders for a last-man foul, which cost his side a penalty in the first half, while full-back Destiny Udogie was subsequently sent off in the second half.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Tottenham decided to keep up with a particularly high line, inviting Chelsea to attack them with impunity.

Postecoglou defends decision-making against Chelsea

While some fans applauded Postecoglou and Tottenham for sticking to their brave gameplan, most people were critical of the Australian manager’s decision to keep the same defensive shape with two fewer players in the tie.

Given the final result, it would be difficult to argue that Postecoglou did not make a mistake, but the Tottenham manager tried his best to do so in the post-match press conference.

Speaking about his decision-making during their first loss of the season, Postecoglou said, "It is just who we are mate, it is who we are and who we will be for as long as I am here. If we go down to five men we will have a go."

Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham manager || Credit: Imago

Tottenham’s first loss in the Premier League leaves them in second place on the log, while severely denting Postecoglou’s superb start to life in English football.

