'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

France World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba has weighed in on the never-ending debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Paul Pogba has picked a side in the GOAT debate between Ronaldo and Messi in a recent livestream with popular influencer IShowSpeed.

Pogba played with Ronaldo at Manchester United during his final season and played against Messi on several occasions.

Pogba picks between Ronaldo and Messi

In one clip, Speed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr. asked Pogba who he prefers between the Argentine and the Portuguese.

Lionel Messi celebrating a goal for Inter Miami | IMAGO

Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid | Forbes

“Who do I prefer? If I have to make a team, if I have to score goals, Cristiano. Really, only to score goals.

Paul Pogba tries to explain to IShowSpeed why Lionel Messi is different to everyone 😂🇫🇷



"Bro do you see what he's doing? Messi is different, but I mean seriously....."pic.twitter.com/yzOAeO4LTE — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) November 5, 2024

"But if I need a player, a playmaker, who can score goals and make assists, I take Messi every day.”

While some still believe Ronaldo to be the superior player, there seems to be an acceptance that Messi has created some distance between the two thanks to his World Cup triumph in Qatar.

Pogba has not played professional football since September 2023 after being found guilty of doping by the Italian Anti-Doping National Tribunal.

However, his four-year ban has been reduced to 18 months, meaning he can come back in 2025.