I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

Switzerland international Noah Okafor clears the air after fan backlash for celebrating with the Nigerian flag.

Salzburg forward Noah Okafor, in an exclusive with Pulse Sports, cleared the air on the incident that saw him receive backlash on social media.

As reported earlier, the 22-year-old forward, who is on the radar of Arsenal, was criticised for his decision to celebrate the Australian Bundesliga triumph with the Nigerian flag.

Swiss fans protested, believing he should have carried the Switzerland flag, while Nigerians inquired into his international allegiance.

What Okafor said

The Switzerland international explained that he is part Swiss and part Nigerian, as his mother is from the European nation and his father the African.

His decision to represent Rossocrociati, according to him, instead of the Super Eagles was because he was born in Switzerland.

"For me, it's clear that I am half Swiss, half Nigerian," Okafor stated.

"My mum's side is Swiss, my dad's side is Nigerian."

“I play for Swiss national team because I [was] born in Switzerland. Some people are arguing why I play for Swiss, why I don’t play for Nigeria. In life, there is always something people want to say, or want different.”

He also revealed that the decision to celebrate with the flag was not premeditated. A friend of his was with the flag, and because he is Nigerian as well, he joined in posing with the symbolic piece of clothing.

However, next time, he wants to celebrate with both flags together to avoid blowback.

"With the flag, I explained it before; I took the picture because my friend had the flag because I'm Nigerian too."

"If I do it again, I take both flags, like Swiss and Nigeria. Nobody can say something then."

