I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

Switzerland international Noah Okafor clears the air after fan backlash for celebrating with the Nigerian flag.
Salzburg forward Noah Okafor, in an exclusive with Pulse Sports, cleared the air on the incident that saw him receive backlash on social media.
As reported earlier, the 22-year-old forward, who is on the radar of Arsenal, was criticised for his decision to celebrate the Australian Bundesliga triumph with the Nigerian flag.
Swiss fans protested, believing he should have carried the Switzerland flag, while Nigerians inquired into his international allegiance.
14:00 - 29.05.2023
Switzerland fans blast Noah Okafor for celebrating with Nigerian flag
Football fans in Switzerland are not happy that Noah Okafor is celebrating the Austrian title with the Nigerian flag.
What Okafor said
The Switzerland international explained that he is part Swiss and part Nigerian, as his mother is from the European nation and his father the African.
His decision to represent Rossocrociati, according to him, instead of the Super Eagles was because he was born in Switzerland.
"For me, it's clear that I am half Swiss, half Nigerian," Okafor stated.
"My mum's side is Swiss, my dad's side is Nigerian."
“I play for Swiss national team because I [was] born in Switzerland. Some people are arguing why I play for Swiss, why I don’t play for Nigeria. In life, there is always something people want to say, or want different.”
09:00 - 31.05.2023
Osimhen supports Noah Okafor as Nigeria vs Switzerland battle continues on social media
Osimhen supports Noah Okafor after he was criticized for celebrating with the Nigerian flag.
11:11 - 31.05.2023
Noah Okafor: 9 things to know about Switzerland player who celebrated with Nigerian flag
Swiss forward Noah Okafor was dragged on social media after he celebrated with a Nigerian flag.
He also revealed that the decision to celebrate with the flag was not premeditated. A friend of his was with the flag, and because he is Nigerian as well, he joined in posing with the symbolic piece of clothing.
However, next time, he wants to celebrate with both flags together to avoid blowback.
"With the flag, I explained it before; I took the picture because my friend had the flag because I'm Nigerian too."
"If I do it again, I take both flags, like Swiss and Nigeria. Nobody can say something then."
Related content
22:55 - 12.06.2023
S/Leone vs Nigeria: Napoli icon Osimhen missing as 19 Super Eagles train in Lagos
The Nigeria Super Eagles opened camp for the crucial AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone with Serie A top scorer and Napoli icon Victor Osimhen missing.
22:45 - 12.06.2023
Jose Peseiro provides update on his Super Eagles future
Super Eagles head coach responds to a question about his Super Eagles contract situation.
22:10 - 12.06.2023
EXCLUSIVE Why i love Inter Milan's Onana — Super Eagles goalkeeper Adeleye
Adebayo Adeleye admires Inter Milan's goalkeeper Andre Onana and spoke exclusively to Pulse Sports Nigeria about the Cameroonian during the Super Eagles' first training session in Lagos.
20:21 - 12.06.2023
EXCLUSIVE Super Eagles' Onana lookalike Adeleye declares, 'i like to play with my feet'
Adebayo Adeleye spoke to Pulse Sports Nigeria during the Super Eagles' first training session ahead of the clash against Sierra Leone.
11:20 - 10.06.2023
EXCLUSIVE Rivers United's free kick specialist Duru 'super excited' with Super Eagles call
Rivers United wing-back Ebube Duru is in high spirits after making the latest Super Eagles squad.