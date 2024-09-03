'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

From legends of the past to modern-day icons, these are the top 10 finishers in football history, ranked by their prowess in front of goal.

In the world of football, few qualities are as revered as the ability to consistently find the back of the net. Strikers who can convert chances into goals are the linchpins of their teams, often turning the tide of a match with a single touch.

Throughout the history of the sport, there have been players who have elevated the art of finishing to a near-perfect science, scoring goals with an ease that leaves fans and opponents alike in awe.

This list pays homage to the greatest finishers football has ever seen players who possessed not just a natural instinct for goal-scoring, but the skill, precision, and consistency to do so at the highest levels.

10 Greatest Finishers in Football History

10. Thierry Henry: (Career Goals 411)

Thierry Henry Named as Premier League's Greatest-Ever: Credit (getty images)

Starting our list is one of the most iconic figures of the Premier League era, Thierry Henry. Known for his goal-scoring prowess, particularly during his prime at Arsenal, Henry was a force to be reckoned with.

His ability to score from the left-hand channel made his achievements even more impressive. As Arsenal's all-time top scorer, with 228 of his 411 career goals coming for the club, Henry’s legacy is firmly cemented.

His career goals per game (GPG) ratio stands at 0.45, which might seem modest, but with a 19% conversion rate and a diverse array of goals, Henry undoubtedly deserves his place in the top 10.

9. Luis Suarez: (Career Goals 556)

Footballer of the Year 2014: Luis Suárez (Credit to Getty Image)

Next is another Premier League legend, Luis Suarez. A more traditional number nine than Henry, Suarez's goal-scoring record speaks for itself.

Despite benefiting from playing in an extraordinary Barcelona team, Suarez’s individual brilliance, especially during his time at Liverpool, cannot be overstated.

As of August 2024, the Uruguayan has a GPG ratio of 0.60 with a 17% conversion rate. With his career still ongoing at Inter Miami, Suarez has the potential to climb even higher on this list.

8. Romario: (Career Goals 287)

Romario conquered the world in 1994: (credit to Imago)

Brazilian legend Romario may have scored fewer goals than others on this list, but his efficiency in front of goal was unmatched. With 287 goals in 375 games, Romario’s GPG ratio of 0.76 and a conversion rate of 20% illustrate just how lethal he was.

Though he sometimes played second fiddle to Ronaldo Nazario for the national team, Romario’s impact at clubs like PSV, where he scored 128 goals in 148 games, ensures his place among the greats.

7. Robert Lewandowski: (Career Goals 653)

Robert Lewandowski, Poland’s greatest-ever footballer, has only improved with age. Once dismissed as an ineffective striker, Lewandowski has since become one of the most feared number nines in European football.

Whether at Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, or Barcelona, Lewandowski has consistently found the back of the net, amassing 653 goals in 925 games.

His omission from the Ballon d'Or winners' list in 2020 remains one of football’s greatest injustices.

6. Eusebio: (Career Goals 619)

Eusébio – the Mozambican who became Portugal's legendary soccer star: (credit to Getty Images)

Portuguese legend Eusebio's goal record is nothing short of remarkable. With 619 goals in 636 games, his 23% conversion rate is evidence of his extraordinary finishing ability.

While some of his records are difficult to verify, what’s certain is that Eusebio remains one of the most iconic players of his era, despite the different challenges football posed in his time.

5. Ferenc Puskas: (Career Goals 729)

Ferenc Puskas is a name synonymous with greatness, so much so that FIFA named the award for the best goal of the year after him.

Puskas wasn’t just a forward; he was an attacking midfielder who scored an astonishing 729 goals.

Although the football landscape has evolved since his time, Puskas’ achievements remain awe-inspiring, making him a deserved entrant in the top five.

4. Lionel Messi: (Career Goals 844)

Lionel Messi, often considered the greatest player of all time, is more than just a goalscorer. His game encompassed creativity, playmaking, and leadership, which is why he narrowly misses out on the top three.

Despite this, Messi is the second-highest goalscorer in football history, boasting a 0.77 GPG ratio. His unparalleled success and numerous accolades make him a legend in every sense of the word.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo: (Career Goals 892)

Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi’s long-time rival, edges him out in this list. As the greatest goalscorer in football history.

Ronaldo’s 892 goals and 0.72 GPG ratio are testament to his remarkable consistency. Known for his ability to score any type of goal whether from distance or with a towering header

Ronaldo’s evolution into the perfect number nine ensures his place in the top three.

2. Pele: (Career Goals 762)

Pele’s goal tally is the stuff of legend. The Brazilian icon was the driving force behind his country’s dominance in the mid-20th century.

With an official total of 762 goals and a conversion rate believed to be around 24%, Pele’s influence on the game is unmatched.

Although records from his era are sometimes disputed, his legacy as one of the greatest finishers is beyond question.

1. Gerd Muller: (Career Goals 636)

Gerd Müller ranks among the Best 100 Footballers in the World: (Credit to Getty Image)

At the top of the list is Gerd Muller, whose goal-scoring record is simply astonishing. With a 0.94 GPG ratio across nearly 700 appearances, Muller was the epitome of a clinical finisher.

His 365 goals in 427 Bundesliga appearances remain a record, and his legacy as the greatest finisher in football history is secure.

