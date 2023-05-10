Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Alf-Inge Haaland was shown the way out of the VIP box after an altercation with fans during the game against Real Madrid

Father of Manchester City’s leading goalscorer clashed with fans after his son failed to find the back of the net during the first-leg semi-final Champions League at the Bernabeu.

Haaland has been in sensational form since switching Signal Iduna Park for the Etihad last summer scoring 51 goals so far this season, with 35 of them in the Premier League.

Haaland fires blank in Madrid

The Norwegian goal poacher also set a new record for the most goals scored in a single English Premier League campaign, overtaking Alan Shearer and Andy Cole tied on 34 goals.

Going into the game at the Santiago Bernabeu, young Haaland was carrying so much weight on his shoulder, with many expecting him to take Madrid defence to the cleaners.

However, he was anonymous all night, except for a strong connection he made with a De Bruyne cross before the interval, which Courtois easily dealt with.

How it happened

The 50-year-old former City, Nottingham Forest and Leeds player, whose son fired blank all night cupped his ears after some chants by the opposition fan was targeted in his direction.

Some reports in Spain accused Erling Haaland’s dad of throwing peanuts at Real Madrid fans immediately after the interval when the second round of hostilities resumed, according to the DailyMail.