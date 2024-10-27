CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Ademola Lookman is the favorite to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award, joining other Super Eagles legends before him.

CAF released their final nominees for the African Player of the Year, featuring two Super Eagles stars, Ademola Lookman and William Troost-Ekong.

Lookman in particular, has had a stellar year and is the frontrunner to become the latest Nigerian to claim the award, after Victor Osimhen's heroics last year.

The 27-year-old scored a historic hat-trick for Atalanta in the final of the Europa League to give La Dea their first-ever European trophy after already starring for the Super Eagles in Ivory Coast as they reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Lookman has already picked up from where he left off last season, and the weekend's performance against Verona further solidifies his claim as Africa's best player.

Ademola Lookman can become a Super Eagles all-time great by winning the CAF Player of the Year Award

As the Atalanta man vies to become the latest Nigerian to win the coveted award, where will he rank among Super Eagles greats with a CAF Player of the Year win?

Ademola Lookman with his coveted man of the match award.

Rashidi Yekini was the first Nigerian to win the award. He took the prize in 1993 following an impressive year with Vitoria Setubal in Portugal.

Emmanuel Amunike won it in 1994 after a sensational performance at the AFCON and Victor Ikpeba took home the award in 1997 on the back of an excellent season with AS Monaco.

Kanu Nwankwo won the award in 1996 and 1999, the only Nigerian to have won it twice, and Osimhen's triumph last year means there have only been five Nigerian players to win the coveted prize.

Nwankwo Kanu won gold with Nigeria at the 1996 Olympics | Getty

The legendary Jay Jay Okocha failed to win and Mikel Obi narrowly missed out to Ivory Coast legend Yaya Toure in 2013,

Lookman has the opportunity to achieve something that has only ever been done by five Nigerians and set himself apart as one of the greatest Super Eagles players of all time.