'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva analysed their draw against Arsenal.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has explained the difference between their games with Arsenal as their closest title rival, compared to the ones they had with Liverpool.

Prior to Arsenal's ascent in the 2022/23 season, where they defied the odds by finishing second after having led the pack for most of the campaign, Liverpool were Manchester City's main rivals in the division.

The Reds finished behind the Cityzens on two of those occasions in their stiffly contested rivalry and beat Manchester City to the chase in one of those seasons.

What Bernardo Silva said

While the games between Liverpool and Manchester City in that period were intense and played at a fever pitch, the matches between the Gunners and the Premier League champions over the past two seasons have been tactical slugfests, with either team cancelling each other out.

The same was the case in the 2-2 draw at the Etihad earlier today, with Arsenal going all out in defence after a Leandro Trossard red card and a tepid Manchester City struggling to make inroads.

Bernardo, in the post-match press conference, postulated that the relative lack of excitement in their matches with Mikel Arteta’s side is due to Arsenal's lack of trophy success, as opposed to Liverpool who were English and European champions.

“Well, perhaps because Liverpool has already won the Premier League and Arsenal hasn’t,” he said about the difference between their games with the Gunners and those with the Reds.

“Liverpool at that time had also won a UCL, while Arsenal hasn’t. Liverpool always faced us head-on to win matches. From that perspective, our games against Arsenal haven’t been like the matches against Liverpool were and still are.”