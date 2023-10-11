Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Ethiopia will host the first leg of the second-round match on Wednesday, October 25, in Addis Ababa.
The Super Falcons of Nigeria's return leg to the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers against Ethiopia will be played at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.
In a letter, leaked to Nigeria Football, the Nigeria Football Federation confirmed Abuja as its home venue in its invitation to Super Falcons players for the return leg of the qualifiers, which will be held on Tuesday, October 31st.
Ethiopia defeated Chad in the first round of the series, while Nigeria, the nine-time African champion, received a bye.
The match against Ethiopia will be the Super Falcons' first since they were eliminated in the Round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia.
The Women's Olympic Football Tournament will take place in Paris, France, the following year, and The Super Falcons participated in the Olympics in 2000, 2004, and 2008.
22 players have been invited to the Super Falcons of Nigeria camp in preparation for this month's match against the Senior Women National Team of Ethiopia.
Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Osinachi Ohale, and forward Asisat Oshoala are among those on the list.